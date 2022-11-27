Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast - Colder Tonight With Dense Fog And Slick Roads Possible
The first of two storms which will affect northern California is on its way out this evening. We'll have lingering mountain snow tonight, much colder weather Friday morning, and areas of dense fog will be possible. Our first storm brought healthy amounts of valley rain and mountain snow Thursday, so much snow that some roads were difficult if not impossible to traverse. We'll have decreasing clouds and snow shower activity tonight, but that will leave us with a colder morning with slick roads and valley fog will be possible. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect Friday morning for the valley. Friday will be brighter by the afternoon, but highs will remain well below average, from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the valley.
Dangerous winter weather bringing Sierra blizzard conditions to Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — December kicks off with a series of two winter storms. The first will be full of abundant moisture moving onto the Northern California coastline overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Warning has been issued Wednesday night into Friday morning for the Sierra Nevada mountain...
Winter Storm: Northern California weather closes roads and shuts down businesses
EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. — The winter storm hovering over Northern California dumped snow and lots of rain, causing slick roads, low visibility, accidents and many businesses to see little foot traffic. On Interstate 80 heading toward Nevada, multiple spin outs have caused roads to close due to the accumulation...
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
Back-to-back winter storms will pound Northern California through week. Here’s what to know
The first of two winter storms set to thwack Northern California over the next few days will hit its climax Thursday, as forecasters expect heavy, low-falling snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains along with solid rain totals in the Sacramento Valley. Between 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy rain projected on the Central Coast: When you can expect the storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Heavy rain is expected to hit the Central Coast on Thursday. Here's a timeline based on current storm data from Wednesday morning to help you prepare for the coming rain. Wednesday. 8 p.m.: Possible light showers. Thursday. Midnight: High winds begin to ramp up with gusts...
Winter storm impacts travel in Northern California
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Rain and snow fell across Northern California on Thursday morning and is expected to last into the afternoon and evening. In the Central Valley, rain is expected throughout the morning and afternoon from as far north as Red Bluff down to Merced, with a large part of the Bay Area also receiving […]
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
Western Washington snowstorm: Thousands without power, freeways closed
Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. Portions of I-5 and I-90 are also closed.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
Caltrans issues travel advisory in Northern California ahead of storm
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 has issued a travel advisory starting late Wednesday through Sunday as snow levels are forecasted to drop to 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet. Caltrans says people traveling this weekend should plan for chain controls in higher elevations. It says people who have to travel in higher elevations must carry chains, should expect delays and follow directions of Caltrans personnel and law enforcement.
