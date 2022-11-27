Jeremiyah Love leads CBC past Lee's Summit North in overtime to win Missouri Class 6 title

By Nate Latsch | Photos by David Smith

COLUMBIA – Jeremiyah Love and the Christian Brothers College senior class left their mark on Missouri high school football on Saturday night at Faurot Field.

The Cadets overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit, sweated out two game-winning field goal attempts by Lee’s Summit North at the end of regulation and then pulled out an 35-28 victory in overtime on Love’s fifth touchdown of the game to win their second straight Missouri Class 6 championship.

“I think we wanted it more and that showed on the field,” said Love, a Notre Dame commit who finished with 318 total yards (212 rushing, 106 receiving) and five TDs. “We wanted it.”

The No. 1 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings since the start of the season, CBC (13-1) won back-to-back titles for the second time in six seasons and claimed its fifth title in nine seasons – all under coach Scott Pingel.

It looked like second-ranked Lee’s Summit North (12-2) was poised to win its first state title in its first championship game appearance as well as avenge a heartbreaking semifinal loss to CBC a year ago that motivated the Broncos all offseason.

“They were really good,” Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee said of CBC in the rematch. “We had our opportunities. We just didn’t do it and so we got beat.”

Jamir Conn intercepted a pass with 54 seconds remaining and the score tied at 28-28. Three plays later, Elijah Leonard connected with Zavian Lindsey for a 25-yard pass down to the 14.

The CBC defense kept Lee’s Summit North out of the end zone, but the Broncos were in position to kick a 19-yard field goal with 6 seconds left. Liam Kays’ kick sailed wide, but CBC was flagged for running into the kicker. A second attempt, from 18 yards out with 1 second left, was blocked by CBC’s Lucas McAllister.

On the first play of overtime, Love sprinted around the right side for a 30-yard touchdown run – his fifth of the game and 27th of the season – and a 35-28 lead for the Cadets.

The CBC defense, which was led by McAllister and linebackers Michael Teason and Kyan Franklin, stopped the Broncos on their ensuing series, clinching another state title that seemed improbable only minutes earlier.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotions,” Pingel said of the field goal attempts at the end of regulation. “The first one misses, you’re excited. Then you see the yellow flag on the ground. I knew our guys were going to fight. … Sweating out two field goal attempts to win the state championship and coming out on the other end was something I’ll never forget.”

Love stole the show in his final high school game.

He scored on an 80-yard run on CBC’s first play of the game, caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Cole McKey in the second quarter and then scored the game-tying 7-yard touchdown run with 6:49 remaining after the Cadets trailed 28-20 for most of the second half.

“I walked away very, very impressed with Jeremiyah Love,” said Mozee, himself a highly-recruited running back to played at Oklahoma. “He is uber-talented, if that’s a word I can use.”

The night almost belonged to Lee’s Summit North junior quarterback Elijah Leonard, a transfer from Liberty North who lost in the championship game to CBC a year ago.

Leonard put the Broncos on his back and gave them a chance to capture their first state title. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 448 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and added 25 yards on the ground.

“I felt like he was incredible,” Mozee said. “He threw the ball. He moved around well in the pocket. He made plays at times when we weren’t blocking very well. He can run. You saw that too. He can take off and go. … He’s been growing game to game and tonight, it was really fun to see. It was fun to watch him just kind of come into his own really.”

Leonard and the Lee’s Summit North passing game stepped up, with three different receivers topping the 100-yard mark.

Sophomore standout Isaiah Mozee finished with 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Lindsey, who caught the big pass in the final minute of regulation, finished with five catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Yasir Winston added six receptions for 102 yards. Zackary Coetzee caught a touchdown pass.

The Broncos out-gained the Cadets in total yardage, 572 to 494, but for the second straight year couldn’t finish them off in the second half.

“I felt like our guys fought really, really hard and played really hard,” Mozee said. “We just made mistakes down the stretch and lost the game.”

Meanwhile, CBC showed the resilience of a champion. Again.

“That’s something we learned this year was to never give up and we just kept fighting throughout the whole season,” Teason said. “Ever since Round 1, Coach D (defensive coordinator Butch Dimovitz) and Coach Pingel were talking about, how do you want to leave your legacy? We wanted to go back to back.”

Missouri Class 6 football championship - Christian Brothers College vs. Lee's Summit North

Photos from David Smith