The 2022 SWAC championship goes down on Saturday afternoon in Mississippi with Deion Sanders’ undefeated Tigers playing host to Eric Dooley’s 7-4 Jaguars. While Jackson State has set the precedent in the HBCU world as of late, Southern will have revenge on their mind with the thoughts of their 35-0 loss at the hands of these Tigers back in October still looming large. No one has been able to knock off JSU yet this year, but the Jaguars get their second shot at it this weekend. It isn’t just a SWAC title that’s on the line either, but also a trip to the coveted Celebration Bowl.

JACKSON, MS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO