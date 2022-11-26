ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown from IR, place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced three roster moves related to injured reserve. Two were expected and one was a surprise.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown was activated from IR and will play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was designated to return in Week 11. He has been out since Week 6. It will be the first time he and DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field together for a game.

They placed tight end Zach Ertz on injured reserve, a move that had not yet happened. He already has season-ending knee surgery. He suffered the injury in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

They also placed left tackle D.J. Humphries on injured reserve. He missed three of the last four games with it and now will have to miss at least the next four.

The Cardinals now have four of their original five starting offensive linemen on injured reserve. Josh Jones will start at left tackle. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum is the only one left who has not gotten hurt.

