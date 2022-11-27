Read full article on original website
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and Arizona State rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat Colorado 60-59 in Pac-12 Conference opener. Alonzo Gaffney, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge each made a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run as Arizona State took its first lead since early in the first half, 57-56, with 2:34 to play. Jalen Gabbidon answered for Colorado with a three-point play for a 59-57 lead with 2:03 remaining. KJ Simpson missed a 3 for Colorado to end it. Simpson scored 13 points and Tristan da Silva had 10 for Colorado (5-3, 0-1).
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Utes, and Gabe Madsen and Ben Carlson scored 11 points apiece. Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 22 points and seven rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 20 points for the Wildcats, who trailed wire to wire. Arizona struggled to generate a consistent offensive rhythm before halftime against Utah’s stifling defense.
