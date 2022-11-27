ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Police seeking public’s help locating vehicle that hit 2 in SeaTac

SeaTac Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiRVK_0jOiwAmi00

King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting two pedestrians, leaving one with critical injuries, in SeaTac on Nov 15, 2022.

Police say that on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at S. 148th Street and 24th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below).

The suspect vehicle (pictured below) that fled the scene was described as a dark blue or green 1999-2007 GMC truck, with possible damage to the side mirror and front turn signal area.

The license plate may start with “C80” or similar.

If you recognize the vehicle, please call (206) 296-3311 or submit a tip online at: www.P3Tips.com and reference Case #C22038082.

