The world's second-largest retailer has chosen a Maine island community to illustrate delivery off the beaten path – way off. Amazon this month released a mini-documentary about Monhegan Island on its website and YouTube channel. The producers filmed at Monhegan Island over the summer and begin their story at Port Clyde with packages loading onto the World War II-era Laura B – run by Monhegan Boat Line – on their way to the island 10 miles off the coast of Maine.

MONHEGAN, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO