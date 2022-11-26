Read full article on original website
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Numerous volunteers make Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success
“The quality of mercy is not strained;/ …It is twice blessed;/It blesses him that gives and him that receives.”. Last Thursday the spirit of Thanksgiving (mercy/compassion/community) was expressed at the Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner (RCTD). This was the first sit-down Thanksgiving meal in two years. We would like to...
penbaypilot.com
Renee Mary Hutcheon,obituary
ROCKLAND — Renee Mary Hutcheon, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was born in London, England on September 18, 1930. In retirement, Renee and her husband, Jack, moved from New Jersey in 1998 to Maine to be near their friends, Ralph and Anne Ayers. Jack died here in 1999.
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
penbaypilot.com
Amazon features the Laura B Monhegan Island ferry in recent video
The world's second-largest retailer has chosen a Maine island community to illustrate delivery off the beaten path – way off. Amazon this month released a mini-documentary about Monhegan Island on its website and YouTube channel. The producers filmed at Monhegan Island over the summer and begin their story at Port Clyde with packages loading onto the World War II-era Laura B – run by Monhegan Boat Line – on their way to the island 10 miles off the coast of Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Strand seeks participants for winter festival in January
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre seeks local businesses and organizations to help present “The Big Rockland Chill,” a new winter festival that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Taking place in the Oak Street Alley in Rockland, it will be offered as an opportunity for the community to get outside and enjoy some winter fun together.
penbaypilot.com
Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, notice
HOPE — Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, 99, current recipient of the Boston Post Cane in Hope, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. A complete obituary will be published later and services will be announced. Condolences may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with...
penbaypilot.com
Otto’s Challenge benefits 2022 Camden Area Christian Food Pantry
CAMDEN — For the fourth time in three years, the mysterious and stealthy Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry (CACFP). For every $1 raised by Camden Area Christian Food Pantry between now and December 16, the generous and anonymous benefactor will match it with $2, up to $6,700. CACFP’s goal is to raise $3,350 for a grand total of $10,050.
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
foxbangor.com
Out On A Whimsey Toys opens Bangor location
BANGOR–There’s a new toy store now open in downtown Bangor. Out On A Whimsey Toys opened its newest location at 49 Main Street in Bangor. The toy store has shops in the Belfast and in Blue Hill areas. The store managers say shoppers will be able to find...
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 29 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police collecting donations for Toys for Tots holiday program
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department is proud to be hosting a Toys-for-Tots drop box in the lobby of the Rockland Police Department this year, with officers donating toys. The box is available to anyone who wishes to donate, from now until it is picked up December 9. The program...
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
