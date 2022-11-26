ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Numerous volunteers make Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success

“The quality of mercy is not strained;/ …It is twice blessed;/It blesses him that gives and him that receives.”. Last Thursday the spirit of Thanksgiving (mercy/compassion/community) was expressed at the Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner (RCTD). This was the first sit-down Thanksgiving meal in two years. We would like to...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Renee Mary Hutcheon,obituary

ROCKLAND — Renee Mary Hutcheon, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was born in London, England on September 18, 1930. In retirement, Renee and her husband, Jack, moved from New Jersey in 1998 to Maine to be near their friends, Ralph and Anne Ayers. Jack died here in 1999.
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?

If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
WINTHROP, ME
penbaypilot.com

Amazon features the Laura B Monhegan Island ferry in recent video

The world's second-largest retailer has chosen a Maine island community to illustrate delivery off the beaten path – way off. Amazon this month released a mini-documentary about Monhegan Island on its website and YouTube channel. The producers filmed at Monhegan Island over the summer and begin their story at Port Clyde with packages loading onto the World War II-era Laura B – run by Monhegan Boat Line – on their way to the island 10 miles off the coast of Maine.
MONHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Strand seeks participants for winter festival in January

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre seeks local businesses and organizations to help present “The Big Rockland Chill,” a new winter festival that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Taking place in the Oak Street Alley in Rockland, it will be offered as an opportunity for the community to get outside and enjoy some winter fun together.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, notice

HOPE — Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, 99, current recipient of the Boston Post Cane in Hope, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. A complete obituary will be published later and services will be announced. Condolences may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with...
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Otto’s Challenge benefits 2022 Camden Area Christian Food Pantry

CAMDEN — For the fourth time in three years, the mysterious and stealthy Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry (CACFP). For every $1 raised by Camden Area Christian Food Pantry between now and December 16, the generous and anonymous benefactor will match it with $2, up to $6,700. CACFP’s goal is to raise $3,350 for a grand total of $10,050.
CAMDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Out On A Whimsey Toys opens Bangor location

BANGOR–There’s a new toy store now open in downtown Bangor. Out On A Whimsey Toys opened its newest location at 49 Main Street in Bangor. The toy store has shops in the Belfast and in Blue Hill areas. The store managers say shoppers will be able to find...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nov. 29 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy