2022-23 Preseason Profile: Wabaunsee girl's basketball
On the heels of an 8-14 campaign complete with a first-round upset of Ell-Saline at sub-state, the Wabaunsee girl’s basketball team will look to restock and take the next step in 2022-23. The Lady Chargers will be under the direction of head coach Trevor Keller, who enters his fourth...
Seventeen Wildcats Garner All-Big 12 Accolades
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who was also named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year – and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Cooper Beebe, a total of 17 Kansas State football players picked up postseason honors, as the Big 12 announced the 2022 Coaches’ All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday.
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Wamego boy's basketball
After a solid 14-8 campaign that saw them reach the sub-state final, the Wamego boy’s basketball team will look to reload and take the next step in 2022-23. The Red Raiders will be led as always by head coach Troy Hemphill, who enters his 25th season at the helm in Wamego.
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
Riley County Arrest Report December 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. QUENTON DAKOTA HARVEY, 24, Clay Center, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,850.
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Man hospitalized after car overturns in front yard of house
MANHATTAN —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 1995 Buick Regal driven by Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan was westbound in the 2600 Block on Kimball Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck...
WATCH LIVE @5:30pm on FRIDAY 12/2: Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade
Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will be livestreamed by Becky Goff with the Little Apple Post from 11th Street and can be watched here:. The parade route starts at 3rd and Poyntz Avenue, traveling west down Poyntz Ave. to 11th Street, where the parade will turn right and head north past City Park to Fremont Street. The parade route takes a left at Fremont St. and will head west along the north edge of City Park. Parade entries will enter City Park to complete the parade.
UPDATE: RCPD says missing 13-year-old from Ogden located safely
OGDEN - Riley County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Rosemaree from Ogden. Rosemaree was last seen in the 200 Block of Riley Avenue in Ogden on November 26th around 7:00pm, before running away heading south on Walnut Street. Rosemaree is approximately 5'05", 115 lbs, has hazel...
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
RCPD: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring approximately $25,500 of Bitcoin to an unknown suspect.
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
Woman lost $800 in alleged gift card scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 2900 block of Princeton Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Community First Bank and a 50-year-old woman reported she...
