Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will be livestreamed by Becky Goff with the Little Apple Post from 11th Street and can be watched here:. The parade route starts at 3rd and Poyntz Avenue, traveling west down Poyntz Ave. to 11th Street, where the parade will turn right and head north past City Park to Fremont Street. The parade route takes a left at Fremont St. and will head west along the north edge of City Park. Parade entries will enter City Park to complete the parade.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO