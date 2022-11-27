ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

2022-23 Preseason Profile: Wabaunsee girl's basketball

On the heels of an 8-14 campaign complete with a first-round upset of Ell-Saline at sub-state, the Wabaunsee girl’s basketball team will look to restock and take the next step in 2022-23. The Lady Chargers will be under the direction of head coach Trevor Keller, who enters his fourth...
ALMA, KS
Little Apple Post

Seventeen Wildcats Garner All-Big 12 Accolades

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who was also named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year – and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Cooper Beebe, a total of 17 Kansas State football players picked up postseason honors, as the Big 12 announced the 2022 Coaches’ All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life

KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash

MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month

TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

WATCH LIVE @5:30pm on FRIDAY 12/2: Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade

Manhattan's Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will be livestreamed by Becky Goff with the Little Apple Post from 11th Street and can be watched here:. The parade route starts at 3rd and Poyntz Avenue, traveling west down Poyntz Ave. to 11th Street, where the parade will turn right and head north past City Park to Fremont Street. The parade route takes a left at Fremont St. and will head west along the north edge of City Park. Parade entries will enter City Park to complete the parade.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme

After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
PLAINVILLE, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring approximately $25,500 of Bitcoin to an unknown suspect.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Woman lost $800 in alleged gift card scam

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 2900 block of Princeton Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Community First Bank and a 50-year-old woman reported she...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy