ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Watch: Chris Fowler calls first down that's nowhere near marker

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekl93_0jOitrKo00

Being ESPN’s top college football announcer, Chris Fowler is expected to prove that on every broadcast he does. Sure, he makes mistakes from time to time, just like every announcer does. It happens. But good grief, could he have been anymore incorrect on this call?

After Notre Dame’s Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey sacked USC’s Caleb Williams for a 10-yard loss, the Trojans were looking at third-and-20. On the next play, Williams escaped trouble a couple of times and made a 12-yard completion to Mario Williams. Do the math, and that’s fourth down. Somehow though, Fowler thought the play resulted in a conversion:

Look, we don’t expect our announcers to be absolutely perfect. But whatever caused Fowler to make this call is inexcusable. We get that it’s exciting to watch a Heisman Trophy candidate in Williams, but in the end, this still is only a football game, not a showcase. Fowler needs to check himself before his next broadcast so he doesn’t do this again.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 9

jslay1833
5d ago

watching that game I'm surprised they weren't wearing usc gear

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change

This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Purdue Fans Not Happy With Bowl Game Report

The Rose Bowl traditionally takes the winner of the Big Ten Championship game if that team doesn't make the College Football Playoff field. Unranked Purdue is set to face off against No. 2 Michigan in this year's title game. But even if the Boilermakers mount a shocking upset victory, the Rose Bowl reportedly has another preference for its New Years Six matchup.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Malachi Coleman, No. 4 ATH in 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One of the main storylines to keep an eye on in college football over the next couple of weeks is certain players decommitting and opening up their recruitment ahead of early signing day. Sometimes it will be because of other offers, sometimes it will be because of a new coaching staff that was hired, one in which they didn’t have the connection with in their recruitment. For 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman, that may be the case. Coleman, the No. 4 ATH in the 2023 class and No. 68 overall player in the nation, committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in October of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer

Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Oklahoma land in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings?

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the final stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle with the early signing period just a few weeks away and national signing day two months away. Brent Venables and his crew are sitting in a great spot led by five-star commitments from Jackson Arnold and Adepoju Adebawore. Oklahoma has 22 commitments in the 2023 cycle at this point and a strong chance to add several more as they look to close out their first full recruiting cycle.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"

There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon QB Jay Butterfield announces he will enter the transfer portal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and leaving Eugene after the 2022 season. This does not come as a major surprise, with Butterfield coming to Oregon as a relatively highly-rated recruit and struggling to see any semblance of playing time. Butterfield did not play at all in the 2020 season, and only saw a total of four passing attempts in 2021 and 2022 combined, throwing for 23 total yards. He competed with the likes of Anthony Brown, Ty Thompson, Robby Ashford, and Bo Nix during his time in Eugene. As a former 4-star recruit, Butterfield was rated as the No. 5 pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class. Jay Butterfield’s Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 1 game | 2-for-3, 22 yards 2022: 1 game | 1-for-1, 1 yardVitals Hometown Brentwood, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-6 Weight 215 pounds Class 2020  Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA QB Rivals 4 5.9 CA QB ESPN 4 82 CA QB On3 Recruiting 4 92.57 CA QB 247 Composite 4 0.9352 CA QB  Notable Offers Before Commitment Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Tennessee Volunteers Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Twitterhttps://twitter.com/jay_butterfield/status/159804928200294400111
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy