Twitter reacts to Notre Dame's Deion Colzie's first college touchdown

Notre Dame might not beat USC, but you can’t say it just dropped and died when the going got tough. Fresh off a botched exchange that led to a Trojans touchdown, the Irish’s offense got right back to work.

A 24-yard run by Audric Estime set the Irish up in Trojans territory, and that was followed by Drew Pyne’s 24-yard completion to Lorenzo Styles Jr. Two plays later, Pyne found Deion Colzie in the end zone and threw to him from 23 yards out, resulting in a catch and the Trojans’ lead being cut to 24-14:

Not only was this Colzie’s first touchdown of the season, but it was his first in an Irish uniform. He will be one of the players worth watching next season as he should make some more strides as a junior. Until then, it’s nice to watch what could be a preview of things to come. People on Twitter seemed to agree:

One Foot Down

Gerald Alexander