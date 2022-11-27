Twitter reacts to Notre Dame's Logan Diggs' fourth touchdown of season

Once again, Notre Dame is proving that it just won’t go away. USC is playing for a shot at the College Football Playoff, and the Irish are making them earn it. Every time it seems like the Irish are left for dead, they show they still has some life. We saw this after a 25-yard reception by Braden Lenzy, which helped lead to this 5-yard touchdown run from logan diggs to cut the deficit to 31-21:

This was Diggs’ third rushing touchdown of the season and his fourth overall. Both numbers match those same marks from last season. So at the very least, he broke even for the year, and he stands to improve even more in 2022. Even with an Irish loss, he can consider this season a personal success.

Here are some of the things that were tweeted after Diggs’ touchdown, even if it came at a point in the game where many might have figured the game already was over:

