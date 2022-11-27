Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
UTSA alum turns school spirit into budding business specializing in Roadrunner attire
When UTSA launched its football program in 2011, student Chris Allison, sensing an opportunity, created a fan site offering everything from game tickets to team apparel. The site wasn’t meant to be a money-making endeavor — he sold apparel at cost — but a hobby to help keep fans connected and engaged.
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course
The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
Pioneering trauma care research center to be based in San Antonio
The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million earlier this month to establish “the first and only of its kind” trauma care research center in San Antonio, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC4, will...
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
More Texans turned to home-schooling after the pandemic
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
Talking trash: This SA recycling coordinator is teaching kids how to reduce, reuse and recycle
Recycling has always been a part of Asia Jones-Carr’s life. A California native who works as a recycling coordinator for the City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department, Jones-Carr recalls growing up browsing through the “pick-and-pull” junkyard her grandfather owned and ran in Riverside. “I...
Texas A&M-San Antonio’s president will depart for job in California
Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Wednesday announced President Cynthia Teniente-Matson has accepted a new role as president of San José State University. She will begin her new job in January. John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said a nationwide search to replace her will begin “immediately.”...
Defying the odds, Golden Star Cafe marks 90 years on the West Side serving Chinese-American cuisine
Times are hard in the restaurant business these days. For one of San Antonio’s oldest eateries, it’s the stories of bravery, hard work and tenacity, told and retold, that keep it going. Family bonds, and the fish with gravy, keep it thriving. Golden Star Cafe, a Westside institution...
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas sends tremors as far as San Antonio, Dallas
Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Mentone. San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the shaking “out of an abundance of caution.”. The U.S. Geological Survey’s website, which...
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall
Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
Owners want to turn their history-rich Denver Heights home into museum and dance studio
Eugene and Alma Chavarria have heard the claims more than once. While outside mowing the lawn or doing upkeep on his house in Denver Heights, passersby told Eugene they remember when civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. visited the home at 230 Cactus St. and sat on his front porch.
Blue-collar STEM workers tout well-paying, in-demand jobs without the advanced degree
The San Antonio Report and San Antonio Woman Magazine have partnered to create a series of three in-depth articles looking at the STEM ecosystem in San Antonio. This is the third article in that series, examining blue-collar opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Read part one and part two here.
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake
The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
Where I Live: Mission San José
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
SOLI Open Mic Night invites local classical musicians to TPR stage
Did you know your neighbor might be a secret piano virtuoso? On Monday evening At Texas Public Radio’s Carlos and Malú Alvarez Theater, the talents of several San Antonians were revealed thanks to the SOLI Chamber Ensemble’s 6th annual Open Mic Night. A co-production of TPR and...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0