FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s
Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
Missing horse in Fort Plain returns home
Thomas Dorch and Carla Locatelli’s Appaloosa horse Sage was returned to them on Saturday. Locatelli said hunters found her on New Turnpike Road. NewsChannel 13 first reported her disappearance on Nov. 11. They originally thought she broke out but there was no sign of her hooves, Locatelli told NewsChannel...
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
Major Cohoes fire (2017)
In 2017, a major fire ripped through downtown Cohoes, destroying three buildings, and damaging 20 others. Here’s a look back at our coverage as the story broke.
Saratoga Springs pushes back discussion on bar closing times
A Saratoga Springs City Council proposal to change the closing time for bars has been pushed to the Dec. 6 agenda. The proposal comes after an officer-involved shooting last week on Broadway near the corner of Caroline Street. It would mandate all bars close at 2 a.m., instead of the current 4 a.m.
Divers search for missing Schenectady teen
Police are trying to figure out how a new clue fits into the mystery of a missing teen. A jacket matching the one worn by 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey has been found in Riverside Park in the city’s Stockade section. Yellow crime scene tape has been visible for at least...
Ringing of the bells kicks off holiday season
The city of Troy will be kicking off the holiday season this Thursday with an annual tradition. The ringing of the bells will take place at noon on the Riverfront Park staircase. The event marks the start of the annual holiday shopping season. The tradition stems from the Meneely Foundry,...
NYC woman finds calling leading women’s shelter in Albany
When Sandra Ruiz arrived in the Capital Region from the Bronx a few years ago, she had a plan to just be grandma and help her daughter raise her five grandkids. However, she says she saw a great need for ministry. She says God’s plan allowed her to not just help her daughter, but other women she didn’t even know.
Police in Schenectady determined to solve mystery of missing teen
Both Schenectady and State Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. The Schenectady High School freshman hasn’t been seen since reportedly meeting up with an old boyfriend late Friday night at Riverside Park. Several Schenectady police cars remained at Riverside Park on Wednesday, with...
Remembering the Remsen Street fire 5 years ago
Cohoes saw one of the worst fires in the city’s history five years ago. The flames ripped through three city blocks on Remsen Street. The call came in a little after 2 p.m. Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd said all the companies were down at his office training at that time. He said when he came around the corner, all he could see was smoke and fire.
Colonie Police respond to domestic dispute in Latham
There was a heavy police presence in Latham on Fiddler’s Ln. earlier this evening. According to the Colonie Police Department, officers in the area were responding to a domestic dispute at one of the homes. One person was injured as a result of this dispute and the investigation is...
Water main breaks continue to plague Albany residents
A series of water main breaks in Albany is flooding some roads, and left some residents without any water. Commissioner Joe Coffey says this is the season where water main breaks are becoming more prevalent as the weather changes. Three water main breaks flooded downtown streets Wednesday morning. Repair crews...
Groundbreaking held in Whitehall for major hydroelectric power transmission line
A groundbreaking was held Wednesday morning for an energy transmission superhighway in the Capital Region. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Whitehall to help kick off construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express. The 330-mile line will transport hydroelectric power from Quebec to New York City. Much of the line will...
Police ask for help finding another missing teen
Schenectady police are looking for another missing 14-year-old girl. Hajile Howard has been missing since Nov. 9, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Schenectady police shared her picture Wednesday night on Facebook, asking the public for help finding her. However, they say there is no reason...
Troy frame shop closing after 55 years in business
After more than 50 years in operation, two business owners in Troy are calling it a career. Tom and Ray Clement are retiring. They run Clement Frame Shop and Art Gallery on Broadway in Troy. The duo originally started the business back in 1967 at a location on 2nd Street.
Notorious escapee from 1990s back on trial in Saratoga County
One of the area’s most notorious criminals was back in court in Saratoga County on Tuesday. Joel O’Keefe, the target of a two-week, multi-state manhunt, is being tried as the state tries to prove he’s dangerous and needs to be confined. It’s been 28 years since O’Keefe...
St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident
A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
Pittsfield bank robbery suspect leaves empty-handed
Police in Pittsfield are looking for the man who tried to rob a bank. A man walked into the Berkshire Bank on West Street Wednesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no money – and took off towards the McKay Street parking...
Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek
Rescue teams stepped into action Sunday in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with the...
