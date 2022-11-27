ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man indicted over fatal hit-and-run

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A four-count indictment against an Albany man for a fatal hit and run that occurred in October was handed down on Wednesday. Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26, faces manslaughter, as well as other charges, in relation to the death of Larry Cunningham. On October 24, officers...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

