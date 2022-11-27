Read full article on original website
Queensbury man arrested for alleged stabbing
A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday.
Second Teen Girl Missing In Schenectady In Past Week, Police Say
Police are asking for help locating a second teenage girl who was reported missing in the region in the past week. Schenectady resident Hajile Howard, age 14, was announced as a missing person on Thursday, Dec. 1, by Schenectady Police. Authorities did not immediately say when the girl was last...
WNYT
Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel
An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany man indicted over fatal hit-and-run
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A four-count indictment against an Albany man for a fatal hit and run that occurred in October was handed down on Wednesday. Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26, faces manslaughter, as well as other charges, in relation to the death of Larry Cunningham. On October 24, officers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Albany duo arrested after traffic stop nets gun, drugs
An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim.
Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday.
Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Traffic stop results in multiple gun arrests in Jackson
A traffic stop in Jackson resulted in two arrests on Saturday. Hunter Dooley, 26, of Salem, and Donald Gray, 37, of Ettrick, Virginia face multiple charges.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store
Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
Saratoga Sheriff’s Office investigating package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta.
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
glensfallschronicle.com
7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
