4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball begins Big East play Friday. Why Geno Auriemma says league is getting tougher
STORRS — Four Big East women’s basketball teams are ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2014. Three of the nation’s top five scorers are from the conference, with the Big East also leading the nation with eight wins over ranked opponents across its 11 members — all within the first month of the season.
wiltonbulletin.com
COVID and flu rates rising in CT as December begins: 'It's rough out there'
With flu rising “exponentially” and COVID once again increasing, Connecticut hospitals are bracing for a winter viral surge. COVID rates and hospitalizations had plateaued in recent weeks, state Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said during a press conference this week, though she said “there's still a lot of COVID that is circulating.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: CT transportation has a new driver
When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading our transportation infrastructure. Every new Connecticut...
wiltonbulletin.com
DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid for the Republican presidential nomination. A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: Buying a ticket that can help you save CT's cities
We have suggestions. As a bonus, you might just boost Connecticut’s cities. Few things serve as symbols of a city’s failings as effectively as the marquee of a vintage theater void of coming attractions. It’s a silhouette that reminds visitors that a city was once host to traveling...
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program expands income eligibility amid rate hikes
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) has expanded income eligibility amid looming energy price hikes set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, an additional $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be supplementing this year’s $98.5 million of federal Low-Income Household Energy Assistance (LIHEAP). The press release stated that the supplemental funding is being put in place to help mitigate, "unusually high energy prices," and "ensure that funding for the state’s energy assistance program is available to low-income households."
