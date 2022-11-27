Read full article on original website
300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping trip
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Illinois lawmakers...
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation.
Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city
The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city.
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago 'Empty the Shelters' event
Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual "Empty the Shelters" event.
Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately.
Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB
There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB's best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before you contribute.
Lawsuit filed in Chicago hockey team bus crash
A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed into a school bus carrying members of a Chicago hockey team.
Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
Rockford students traumatized by COVID, grades plummet: Report
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The past couple of years have been hard for everyone, especially students. They lost months of learning when the pandemic started, then had an entire year of remote classes. Local school district leaders shared the trauma on their students Wednesday. They stressed the importance of...
Boone County Sheriff's Office holds retirement ceremony for three officers
Wednesday marked the end of a long line of service in Boone County.
Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash
Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it.
Wine Wednesday: Ste Chapelle soft white Chateau
It’s Wine Wednesday sponsored by Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the Ste Chapelle soft white which is a part of the Chateau series. This wine has highlights of tropical, citrus, and floral notes with a sweet finish. It is best served with mild cheeses, fruit, and seafood dishes. You can always pick up the Wine Wednesday wine at Artale Wine Company in Rockford.
Guessing frosting flavors with Cookies By Design
Tasha Terviel from Cookies By Design is back with us tonight and we’re talking all things holiday baking. Cookies by Design is taking orders for the holidays, and they have everything from cookie platters, cookie bouquets, and logo cookies for your business. Michelle also tries to guess various frosting flavors and some of them are weirder than you think! If you would like to place an order for the holidays you can call Cookies by Design at (815) 282-5400, email them at rockford@cookiesbydesign.com, or head to their website cookiesbydesign.com.
Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest retires after decades on the job
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest spent his last day on the job Wednesday, marking the end of decades of service. The community held a retirement party for Ernest, Chief Deputy Perry Gay and Lt. John Hare. “I feel so blessed to serve the community that...
City Tin Fundraiser with Golden Apple Foundation
We’re continuing our Holiday Gift Guide and tonight we’re talking about a very exciting fundraiser with Golden Apple Foundation. Jennifer Stark, the executive director of Golden Apple Foundation is talking to us about this awesome way to support local restaurants with City Tins. City Tins has 23 coaster gift cards that includes 20 restaurants and 3 boutiques. The coasters for the restaurants provide $5 off takeout or $10 off dine-in on tabs of at least $25. The boutique coasters offer $10 off a minimum purchase of $25.
Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks
Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
Shopping local with Velvet and Tulle Boutique
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is Velvet and Tulle Boutique. Kari Reents and Elin Deremer are talking to us about the importance of shopping local, holiday gift giving, and their upcoming specials. Velvet and Tulle is a great place to grab women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and gifts. They’re even offering 15% off for anyone who mentions Good Day Stateline at checkout. They’re located at 217 W Milwaukee St in Janesville Wisconsin.
Wedding themed Game Day with Copper Cow Inc
Kiryn Martinez from Copper Cow Inc is with us to share helpful tips on planning a wedding and we’re playing a wedding themed game too. Kiryn is sharing with everyone the must-know tips for wedding planning including how to start the process after getting engaged. She also decorated our studio with beautiful Christmas décor. To check out Kiryn and her work head to thecoppercowincevents.com.
