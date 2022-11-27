The red-hot Boston Celtics will aim for a second consecutive win over the Miami Heat and their sixth straight win overall on Friday when the two teams meet again in Boston. The Celtics picked up their 14th win in the past 15 games on Wednesday, cruising past Miami, 134-121. Jayson Tatum scored 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, to go along with 11 rebounds.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO