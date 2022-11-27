Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
LeBron James: A photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957 has NBA star asking questions of media's handling of race issues
The issue of race and its historical legacy in the US was at the forefront of NBA star LeBron James' mind on Wednesday as he asked reporters why he hadn't received any questions about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957.
Allen, Bucks hang on after Giannis fouls out to edge Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Allen...
Soaring Celtics look for back-to-back wins vs. Heat
The red-hot Boston Celtics will aim for a second consecutive win over the Miami Heat and their sixth straight win overall on Friday when the two teams meet again in Boston. The Celtics picked up their 14th win in the past 15 games on Wednesday, cruising past Miami, 134-121. Jayson Tatum scored 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, to go along with 11 rebounds.
After demoralizing loss, Lakers face Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to pick up the pieces Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers two days after they crumbled in the fourth quarter of a home game against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers had a 17-point lead with just under 10 minutes remaining Monday...
Wizards, Hornets still chasing elusive progress
The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets have been talking quite a bit about progress recently. There haven’t been lots of victories to discuss for either team, but one of them will add another to the win column when they meet Friday night in Charlotte, N.C. “You can’t get too...
After 51-point burst, Suns’ Devin Booker seeks encore vs. Rockets
Lauding efficiency can sometimes require a measure of subjectivity, for what is worthy of ceaseless praise from some doesn’t quite reach the benchmark for celebration from others. What Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker accomplished on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls isn’t bound by opinion. By every measure, Booker was...
