KTBS

Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022

After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022. Its shock defeat to Japan on the opening day put the Germans in a difficult position, but it rallied in its second game against Spain to earn a hard-fought draw.
KTBS

Soaking up the atmosphere at Qatar 2022: What it's like at a 'dry' World Cup

Drinking alcohol before, during and after soccer matches is a habit loved by many supporters around the world. But, at Qatar 2022, alcohol is not as readily available. That's because two days before the start of the 2022 tournament, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed a ban of alcoholic beverages at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.
KTBS

The greatest team to never win the World Cup? How the Brazil side of 1982 became one of the most beloved in history

Whenever Socrates walked out onto the pitch, all eyes were on the man they called 'Doctor.'. As well as being a ludicrously talented footballer -- his mesmerizing technical ability, power and rangy legs making him a marvel to watch -- he was also an exceptionally intelligent man, earning a medical degree from the University of São Paulo earlier in his career.
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
KTBS

Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland

It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia in...
KTBS

World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital

US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old...

