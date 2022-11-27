Read full article on original website
KTBS
'It's now only a question about competency': Stéphanie Frappart to make history as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match
When a referee generates column inches, it is normally some indictment of their performance; the result of an uproar after a controversial decision. But Stéphanie Frappart's traditional anonymity has been broken for a different reason -- she will make history on Thursday as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
KTBS
United States Women's National Team earns more money from men's World Cup than its previous two women's tournaments
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) earned more money from its male equivalent reaching the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar than it did from winning its own tournaments in 2015 and 2019. As a result of the equal pay agreement forged earlier this year...
KTBS
Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022
After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022. Its shock defeat to Japan on the opening day put the Germans in a difficult position, but it rallied in its second game against Spain to earn a hard-fought draw.
KTBS
Soaking up the atmosphere at Qatar 2022: What it's like at a 'dry' World Cup
Drinking alcohol before, during and after soccer matches is a habit loved by many supporters around the world. But, at Qatar 2022, alcohol is not as readily available. That's because two days before the start of the 2022 tournament, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed a ban of alcoholic beverages at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.
KTBS
The greatest team to never win the World Cup? How the Brazil side of 1982 became one of the most beloved in history
Whenever Socrates walked out onto the pitch, all eyes were on the man they called 'Doctor.'. As well as being a ludicrously talented footballer -- his mesmerizing technical ability, power and rangy legs making him a marvel to watch -- he was also an exceptionally intelligent man, earning a medical degree from the University of São Paulo earlier in his career.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy aide reveals up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, mayor says
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, according to a senior presidential adviser; Russian forces reportedly struck southeastern city overnight
KTBS
Uruguay and Ghana set for epic rematch 12 years after controversial World Cup quarterfinal clash
Uruguay and Ghana's quarterfinal meeting at South Africa 2010 is widely viewed as one of the most iconic World Cup matches in history. On a tense evening in Johannesburg, this was a game that had everything; drama, controversy, heartbreak, a villain and a hero -- incidentally, both played by the same person.
KTBS
Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland
It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia in...
KTBS
World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital
US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old...
Boris Johnson hails blockchain ‘possibilities’ at Singapore conference
Boris Johnson has given a speech to a conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, as part of his lucrative post-No 10 lecture circuit, despite controversy around the industry following the multibillion-dollar collapse of the FTX exchange. In his speech, he suggested the advent of blockchain was full of possibilities...
