ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Zoo announces birth of white rhino

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnAo7_0jOiq5Nu00

A California zoo has something to be thankful for in 2022.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the birth of a white rhino.

Kayla gave birth to her fourth calf, a male, while she has lived at the zoo.

Zoo officials said on Facebook that both Kayla and her calf are doing well and are on the African Adventure area’s savanna.

White rhinos are listed as “near threatened” with extinction according to The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

The IUCN says white rhinos are decreasing in population with about 10,080 mature individuals at last count.

They are found in the southern parts of Africa but had lived as north as Chad and Sudan at one point, the IUCN said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Ohio zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has two reasons to celebrate: twin baby polar bears!. In a post to its Facebook page, the zoo said, “We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo family!”
TOLEDO, OH
New York Post

Spotted! German shepherd fights off leopard

They were fighting like cats and dogs. A family’s German shepherd thwarted an attack by a wild leopard in Pune City, India, before a gust of wind spooked the animals, sending them running in different directions.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy