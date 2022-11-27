ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

World Cup 2022: USMNT's draw with England shatters American viewership record

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTZO5_0jOipTCe00

The U.S. men’s national team shattered a viewership record on Friday with its draw against England at the World Cup.

The match in Qatar, which , drew 15,377,000 viewers in the United States, Fox announced on Saturday night. It peaked at more than 19.6 million, too.

That’s up about six percent from the last record of 14.51 million during Italy and Brazil’s championship match in the World Cup in 1994.

Though many saw the USMNT's draw as a successful outing, considering who they were up against, it .

"It felt like we dominated the game," midfielder Weston McKennie . "I think we had the more clear-cut chances. Obviously it sucks that we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net, and come out with the win, and three points."

The Americans will wrap up Group B play on Tuesday with a must-win match against Iran. A win there will send the USMNT into the knockout round, though anything else will end their time in Qatar.

The record was the second one Fox set over Thanksgiving weekend, too. The Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on on any network.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
960 The Ref

AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to...
960 The Ref

US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday,. Pulisic left Tuesday's final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.
960 The Ref

Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar — (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa'a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer's World Cup.
960 The Ref

China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

BEIJING — (AP) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China’s professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy