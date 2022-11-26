ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon's DJ Johnson appears to punch Oregon State fan after Ducks loss

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Oregon senior defensive lineman DJ Johnson appeared to lose his cool and punch an Oregon State fan in the back after the Ducks lost to the Beavers in a rivalry game on Saturday.

Johnson reacted to a gesture the Oregon State fan made toward him as he was headed to the Ducks’ locker room.

Oregonlive.com reported it’s not immediately clear what discipline Johnson will face either from UO, the Pac-12 or legal authorities at OSU or Corvallis Police. Requests for comment from OSU and the Pac-12 were not immediately returned.

Related
kcfmradio.com

Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City

Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
DUNES CITY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25

On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

High Wind Watch; Safe Driving Encouraged; Flu Cases; Vax Clinic

High winds are expected to whip through the coastal area this evening into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says the potential for winds up to 60 mile per hour can be expected. Beaches and headlands can expect steady winds from 25 -35 mile per hour with gusts. High winds could cause downed trees, as well as downed power lines. Power outages are possible. High profile vehicles are also potentially in danger and travel could be difficult. Outdoor loose items, such as holiday decorations should be tied down ore taken in. the timetable for the winds are from 8pm this evening until 8 am tomorrow. In addition to the wind the National Weather Service says colder temperatures could cause roads to become icing in areas where the temperature will drop below freezing including portions of highway 126 from Mapleton to Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
kptv.com

Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wintry weather could hit mid-valley

The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

