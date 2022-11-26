USC's Caleb Williams is putting on a Heisman-worthy show against Notre Dame

Caleb Williams was dazzling everyone, especially the Notre Dame defense, on Saturday at the LA Coliseum.

The transfer quarterback from Oklahoma scored a rushing touchdown for USC and did a Heisman pose in the end zone.

Then, in the second half, he scrambled on a play that will be on every highlight reel, especially if he becomes a Heisman finalist.

Notre Dame appeared to have Williams trapped and he managed to escape and took off on a run for a first down.

Williams was having quite the game as USC was up 31-21 on the Irish in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were trying to make their case for one of the four top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings that will come out Tuesday.

Williams had 1 TD throwing and 3 rushing. He also had two pooch punts for 84 total yards, including one that went 58.

Oh, and he also was flagged for offensive pass interference on a trick play when he broke up a pass intended for him that likely was going to be intercepted by Notre Dame.