Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: three, eight; White Balls: ten, nineteen) (four, ten, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment. Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East...
Scouting report: Nebraska at No. 9 Virginia Tech

LINCOLN — Given its success last season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team figured it’d get a tough draw in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But NU hoped for a home game, too. The Huskers got the hard assignment — No. 9 Virginia Tech. Despite winning at Wake...
Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
Three Huskers — including Ernest Hausmann — enter the transfer portal

Three Nebraska football players are entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday afternoon. Huskers moving on from the program are inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann, receiver Decoldest Crawford and offensive lineman Brant Banks. So begins what will be a frenetic stretch for new Nebraska coach Matt...
Walker makes his presence felt as Huskers look to earn second straight win

It’s been just two games, but Fred Hoiberg’s squad has gotten quite the facelift over the last 80 minutes of basketball. The Huskers got a huge boost last Friday in Derrick Walker — who missed the first five games due to “health care reasons” — and played arguably their best basketball of the season Sunday night against Florida State.
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
North Platte basketball swept by Lincoln Northeast in season opener

River Johnston led all players with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the North Platte boys basketball team win its season opener. The Bulldogs lost to Lincoln Northeast 68-47 at home Thursday. “We kind of had our backs against the wall most of the game,” North Platte...
Julie Geiser: Give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends. This year, give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas, there’s something outside for all ages. Park permits. One of the best gifts to...
Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good

NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.”. “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War veterans.
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody. Law...
Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled

An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3. In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant. Hall County Court Judge Alfred...
