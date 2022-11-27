ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 12, Year: 53. (Month: ten; Day: twelve; Year: fifty-three) Copyright...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Julie Geiser: Give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends. This year, give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas, there’s something outside for all ages. Park permits. One of the best gifts to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled

An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3. In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant. Hall County Court Judge Alfred...
TEXAS STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Hawaii volcanic eruption draws spectators

Spectators gathered in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday night, to watch the Mauna Loa volcano erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill on Hawaii's Big Island. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods on the eastern side of the Big Island though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases which combine with other particles to form volcanic smog, or vog. State health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.
HILO, HI

