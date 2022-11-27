Spectators gathered in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday night, to watch the Mauna Loa volcano erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill on Hawaii's Big Island. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods on the eastern side of the Big Island though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases which combine with other particles to form volcanic smog, or vog. State health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.

