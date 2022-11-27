Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 12, Year: 53. (Month: ten; Day: twelve; Year: fifty-three) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Record number of women in the Nebraska Legislature and in other states
LINCOLN — Nebraska voters in November elected a record number of women to the Legislature, sending new faces to join the 14 women already serving and setting a new high of 18. Women in 2023 will hold more than a third of Nebraska’s 49 seats for the first time...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas
With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends. This year, give the gift of the outdoors for Christmas, there’s something outside for all ages. Park permits. One of the best gifts to...
North Platte Telegraph
Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled
An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3. In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant. Hall County Court Judge Alfred...
North Platte Telegraph
Hawaii volcanic eruption draws spectators
Spectators gathered in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday night, to watch the Mauna Loa volcano erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill on Hawaii's Big Island. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods on the eastern side of the Big Island though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases which combine with other particles to form volcanic smog, or vog. State health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.
Comments / 0