Sylvania, OH

Big changes for local small businesses help lead to strong holiday sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we begin December, we roll into the heart of the holiday shopping season. For many consumers, that means supporting small businesses. However, the last few years have brought about challenges and changes for most shops. The streets of downtown Perrysburg are lined with small, locally-owned...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
TOLEDO, OH
Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Here’s something you might want to add to you or your loved one’s Christmas list: new winter clothes!. That big, bunchy jacket may not always be the right choice. But, if you pick the right gear made with the right material, it’s going to make a big difference on how comfortable you are during the cold months.
TOLEDO, OH
Support NW Ohio nonprofit organizations this Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back in however they can. There are numerous local non-profits that could use your support. The Greater Toledo Community Foundation created a list of organizations throughout Northwest Ohio that are registered to participated in this year’s Giving Tuesday Northwest Ohio campaign. Find that full list with links to the organizations’ websites below.
TOLEDO, OH
City of Toledo opens Chief of Police community survey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is inviting residents to complete a survey regarding the hiring of the next Chief of the Toledo Police Department. The City says the survey is designed to inspire an open conversation and to provide feedback on what is important to Toledo residents when it comes to hiring the next Chief.
TOLEDO, OH
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
TOLEDO, OH
Lucas County kicks off its Dog License Renewal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners and Lucas County Auditor announced the kick off of the Canine Care & Control dog license renewal period, Wednesday. The announcement took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library’s Clyde S. Scoles Historic Court located o 325 Michigan St. Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s

TOLEDO, OH
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis

TOLEDO, OH
Monroe County Sheriff joins efforts to reduce youth crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough on Thursday joined a nationwide effort to steer youth from crime. Monroe County Sheriff Goodnough joined the anti-crime organization, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The organization has more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors nationwide. In Michigan, there are more than 400 law enforcement leaders.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor

TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
TOLEDO, OH

