ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
Bow Wow Appears During AEW Dynamite
Bow Wow is trying hard to get a spot on the AEW roster and he even made a move at Jade Cargill to get recognition. Tonight, the rapper once again shoot his shot with the AEW TBS Champion. Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured Jade Cargill and The Baddies in...
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his triumphant return from injury during a previous episode of Dynamite, but the events that transpired during the All Out media scrum put him and The Bucks on the shelf for another several weeks. The Elite returned once again at Full Gear and the rest was history.
Dana Brooke Marries Boxer Ulysses Diaz In Secret Ceremony
Dana Brooke made her debut on NXT in 2013. Since her debut, Brooke has been a regular feature on WWE television. During her initial years as a WWE Superstar, Dana Brooke was expected to be pushed given her incredible physique. However, she failed to get over with the fans and her only accomplishment in the WWE is her many 24/7 title wins. It is Brooke’s 34th birthday today, and she celebrated with a thirst trap photo. Her man also had an announcement of his own.
Shelton Benjamin Deletes Tweet About Rhea Ripley After Nasty Fan Backlash
Shelton Benjamin came to prominence as one of the most technically supreme in-ring performers in the WWE. However, he has stuck in mid-card feuds for the majority of his career, despite winning various championships and accolades. Benjamin recently posted a picture of Rhea Ripley that received major heat, forcing him to take it down.
MJF Reveals New AEW World Title During Dynamite
MJF promised to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and he did just that. Tonight, the Devil Himself revealed a brand new championship and declared it the most prestigious title in the industry. MJF appeared with William Regal during Dynamite this week. The AEW World...
Mickie James Is Putting Her Career On The Line At Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Mickie James knows she’s nearing the end of her illustrious career, but that won’t stop her from going down without putting up a fight. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion is putting her career on the line at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Mickie James defeated...
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
Huge Name Was Absent From WWE Survivor Series WarGames Production
WWE held Survivor Series on November 26th, but one big name was absent backstage. Vince McMahon worked closely with a lot of people over the years, but few had the same access that Kevin Dunn enjoyed. Kevin Dunn is WWE’s Executive Vice President, Television Production, and he’s been a fixture...
Ruby Soho Returns From Injury During AEW Dynamite
Ruby Soho suffered a nasty injury during the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship match at All Out. Tonight, she made her return to AEW and confronted the person who cost her weeks of in-ring action. Ruby Soho made her return to AEW during Dynamite this week. She returned following...
ROH Pure Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle
Daniel Garcia has enjoyed a great run with the ROH Pure Championship, currently at the 85th day of his title reign. He is set to break the 100th day mark, that is if he’s able to successfully defend it at a newly announced championship match at ROH Final Battle.
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
WWE Discussing How To Improve Future WarGames Matches
WWE’s plans for WarGames matches following Survivor Series 2022 have been updated. For the November 26th premium live event, the popular stipulation was brought to the main roster. On the show, there were two WarGames matches. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim defeated Damage CTRL,...
Ricochet Lost Over 15 Pounds Due To Illness
Ricochet is regarded as one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE. In fact, his dedication to his craft is something many fans respect as well. Ricochet also revealed that he lost a lot of weight due to sickness. The 34-year-old WWE Superstar has accomplished a lot outside WWE, especially...
Ronda Rousey Ripped For Not Being An Authentic Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey had a meteoric rise to the top in WWE during her first run with the company, but she left WWE in just a year. Rousey was rejected by fans during her first run and she took it personally. Rousey has been back in the old for a while now, but Jimmy Kordereas isn’t a fan of Rousey’s current heel role.
Eric Young Set For WWE Return
Eric Young’s rise to prominence in Impact Wrestling is well documented. After several years as a comedic character, Eric Young evolved into a bona fide star for the company winning the company’s top prize in the process. Owing to Impact Wrestling’s financial struggles, Eric Young left the company in 2016 and went straight to the WWE.
AEW Made Less Than $420 Per Theater For Full Gear Screenings
AEW took over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for its fourth annual Full Gear pay-per-view. It was AEW’s first pay-per-view in the Tri-state area. Despite being a defining moment for many AEW Stars, AEW failed to bag a ton of cash from the screenings. According to Wrestling...
Chris Jericho Claims Hulk Hogan Was Always A Great Worker
Hulk Hogan remains one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the history of the business. Despite that, Hogan managed to tarnish his legacy in a huge way thanks to his racist remarks and many other questionable decisions. While Hogan isn’t known to be the best worker, Chris Jericho thinks otherwise.
Why Chris Jericho Missed AEW Dynamite This Week
A lot went down on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Fans got to see the return of Adam Page, MJF reveal a new AEW World Championship Belt, and we even got to see Bow Wow make an appearance, although it was from a screen. But ROH Champion Chris Jericho was nowhere to be seen throughout the night.
