Dana Brooke made her debut on NXT in 2013. Since her debut, Brooke has been a regular feature on WWE television. During her initial years as a WWE Superstar, Dana Brooke was expected to be pushed given her incredible physique. However, she failed to get over with the fans and her only accomplishment in the WWE is her many 24/7 title wins. It is Brooke’s 34th birthday today, and she celebrated with a thirst trap photo. Her man also had an announcement of his own.

2 DAYS AGO