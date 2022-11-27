Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
JSO: Missing man reportedly suffering from dementia located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Williams has been located in another jurisdiction. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Southside. Joseph Williams, 84, was reported missing by his family after walking out of...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
JSO: One dead in shooting in Cedar Hills neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead in a shooting in a Cedar Hills neighborhood. JSO reports that at around 6:00 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 7500 block of Jana Lane North for a person shot. Once arriving, JSO claims a man in...
JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area. The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.
Jax pharmacist searching for help after string of burglaries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of Emed Multispecialty Group says he’s is tired of the break ins. “A $1,000 window... ya know, for a $200 TV set,” said Dr. Rene Pulido, owner of Emed Multispecialty Group. During the early hours on Black Friday, a brazen thief smashed...
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
VIDEO: Woman lucky to be alive after motorcycle hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — A local woman is lucky to be alive after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also asking for help from the community to find the person responsible for hitting her. It happened on October 30 at...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: JSO searching for hit-and-run driver
Search for hit-and-run driver JSO needs help finding the driver of a white car that hit a motorcyclist on Heckscher Drive. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old Jacksonville girl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child is safe and the Amber Alert is canceled. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a Jacksonville girl. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca was...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter thefts
A third man has been arrested in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval County.Photo byGetty Images. A third man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval counties, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD: Missing teens located
Three missing Lake City teenage boys were located after they went missing on Sunday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were reportedly found safe. LCPD spokesperson Greg Burnsed said in a phone interview that...
WESH
Florida Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old. Kaitlynn La Rocca, 7, was last seen in Jacksonville near the 5400 block of Los Santos Way on Saturday. The 7-year-old is being described as about 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown...
News4Jax.com
Callahan man jumps over guardrail, lands 35 feet below while trying to escape police: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Callahan man is in critical condition after police said he jumped nearly 35 feet off an overpass onto Interstate 95 in an attempt to avoid police Monday night. According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, Tamar Way, 39, of Callahan, fled from Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
