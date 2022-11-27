ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North. When they arrived at the scene,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police find no one after bus driver reports seeing suspicious person at Lake Shore Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched the campus of Lake Shore Middle School on Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing an armed, suspicious person in the area. The driver told police she thought the suspicious person walked on campus, so Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched the entire campus, Chief of School Police Greg Burton said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD: Missing teens located

Three missing Lake City teenage boys were located after they went missing on Sunday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were reportedly found safe. LCPD spokesperson Greg Burnsed said in a phone interview that...
LAKE CITY, FL
WESH

Florida Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old. Kaitlynn La Rocca, 7, was last seen in Jacksonville near the 5400 block of Los Santos Way on Saturday. The 7-year-old is being described as about 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

