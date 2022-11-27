ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

MEMS renames street to honor the one-year anniversary of employee who lost his life on the job

By Rylie Birdwell
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7q4X_0jOioCh800

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has been one year since Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services lost one of their own while on the job.

Saturday, they honored his legacy left behind.

MEMS colleagues share memories of paramedic Major Dean Douglas, call him ‘Jack of-all-Trades’

Candles were lit, hugs were shared, and rain trickled down as members of MEMS gather to honor and remember one of their own.

“It’s a tough day, but an important day to make sure he is not forgotten,” Director of MEMS, Greg Thompson said.

One year ago, Major Dean Douglas lost his life while working the Little Rock Marathon.

“In some ways it’s hard to believe it’s been a year, and other ways it’s been forever,” Thompson said.

Greg Thompson has known Dean Douglas for over 20 years.

“This is Dean and some of his sort folks teaching a new class,” Thompson stated.

Final call made for MEMS Major Dean Douglas as community remembers his life and service

Thompson said that his work ethic is what he misses the most.

“So, I said at his funeral service that, no matter what job you gave him, that job would get done and so I think that’s something you don’t realize how much you miss until it’s not there,” Thompson said.

As a new street sign is drilled into place, a dark day gets a little sunshine.

“It’s that sign that we see coming into work, and it’s that sign when we are leaving work, and that is important to us,” Thompson stated.

Flames lit, and memories of Major Douglas were shared, remembering the legacy Douglas left behind.

“The Madhatter is the back of that truck. Jack of all trades and I think that fit him quite well,” Thompson said.

Greg Thompson not only let us in to share the emotional day but talked about how this is a reminder to all of those who work at MEMS, how dangerous their job can be, and ultimately how precious life is.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Student Wins $4,500 on Wheel of Fortune

A UA Little Rock student won $4,500 after fulfilling her childhood dream of competing on “Wheel of Fortune.”. Alyssa Fawbush, a senior double majoring in psychology and nursing, appeared during iconic College Week, which brings together college students from across the country to participate in a week of episodes honoring higher education.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
mysaline.com

City of Bryant honors Boswell for lifelong service to Parks Dept

The City of Bryant held a reception recently for a woman who has been instrumental in building the parks system. Joyce Boswell was the focus of celebration on Monday, November 21st, because of her lifelong commitment to the City and its Parks and Recreation Department. The reception, held at the Bryant Parks Administration Building, was attended by friends, family, and members of the Bryant community.
BRYANT, AR
mysaline.com

New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
BRYANT, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy