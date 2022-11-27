Read full article on original website
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
Staying out of rough waters, LSU basketball looking for consistency against UT-Arlington
At this early stage in his program’s development, Matt McMahon knows there will be some rough waters to navigate. Just seven games into its maiden journey under McMahon, the LSU basketball team has enjoyed some success with six wins and one heartbreaking loss. The two-point setback to Kansas State...
What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion
Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
LSU-Georgia: Everything you need to know about the battle for the SEC title in Atlanta
Georgia will look to keep its perfect season rolling into the College Football Playoff, while LSU is aiming to hang another SEC title banner headed into Saturday's conference championship in Atlanta. There's a good chance that Georgia will be in the CFP regardless of the outcome, so this isn't a...
Four reasons to believe LSU football can shock Georgia in the SEC title game
Georgia is unquestionably the favorite to take down LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta, but there's reason to believe the No. 1 Bulldogs aren’t invincible. LSU is hoping it didn’t peak too early after losing 38-23 in the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
This Brother Martin-Carencro semifinal meeting won’t be like the last time they met. Here’s why.
Brother Martin will play a second football game at Carencro in as many seasons when the teams meet for a Division I Select state semifinal Friday. Last year, when Brother Martin won 35-6 in a midseason nondistrict game, Carencro played the final three quarters without quarterback Chantz Ceaser because of a knee injury.
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
In the SEC championship, an LSU star goes home to face the team his brother played for
Three years ago, BJ Ojulari walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an LSU hat and his mother instructed him not to wear it. They were there to support his older brother, Azeez, a rising star at outside linebacker for Georgia. On top of that, she reminded him, the school provided their tickets.
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
All clear: Ammonia leak halted at CF Industries near Donaldsonville; students go home early
An early morning ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish forced the closure of a public elementary school and shut down two local highways headed into the city of Donaldsonville for more than five hours Thursday, authorities said. The leak was reported about 6:30 a.m. when...
Gaines award goes to Jacinda Townsend: ceremony is Jan. 19
Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May. Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Secret school recordings arrest: Dad says mom was trying to protect daughter with special needs
The mother of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, though the woman's husband said his wife acted in defense of their child, who has special needs. Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention...
