2022 BET Soul Train Awards: XSCAPE on Their 'Lady of Soul' Honor and New Bravo Reality Show (Exclusive)

ETOnline.com
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying Wife Brenda
Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.
ETOnline.com
Keshia Knight Pulliam on Feeling 'Very Pregnant' With Baby No. 2 & Working With Her Husband Again (Exclusive)
Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, are going into the holiday season with a lot of excitement. Not only is the couple celebrating the upcoming release of their Lifetime film, New Orleans Noel, but they're also welcoming a fourth member of their family in the new year!. ET...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal
Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Says the 'Level of Drama' in Her Life Is Why She No Longer Watches 'Real Housewives'
Meghan Markle is talking Housewives. On Tuesday’s finale episode of theArchetypes podcast titled, "Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift With Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow," the Duchess of Sussex switched things up as her guests were all men. In a move that was influenced by her husband, Prince Harry,...
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Joined By Family in First Red Carpet Together Since Oscars Drama: PICS
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles as they walked their first red carpet together since the 2022 Oscars. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Will's new film, Emancipation, Jada held on to her husband's arm as the pair posed for cameras. Will dressed in a maroon...
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 8 Champion -- See What Musical Superstar Won the Golden Mask Trophy! (Recap)
The Masked Singer season 8 crowned an all-new champion on Wednesday! After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants -- The Harp and The Lambs -- only one of them was able to walk away with the Golden Mask Trophy!. First, we're going to look at how the...
ETOnline.com
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Is Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
After he ran from airport security in the beloved holiday classic, Love Actually, former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster found himself on the run from the law again while taping the film's 20th anniversary reunion special with Diane Sawyer. The 32-year-old actor, who played lovesick kid drummer Sam in the 2003...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Romance Reveal
Moving on and moving out. Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue recently sold their New York City apartment, just days before news broke of Robach's romantic entanglement with her Good Morning America co-host, T.J. Holmes. ET can confirm that Robach and Shue put their apartment on the market back in...
ETOnline.com
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Cue "This Is Heaven" because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating four years of marriage. The couple rang in their wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking the occasion with sweet social media tributes to each other. "And just like that it’s been 4 years," Nick wrote to his famous other...
ETOnline.com
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Fans Are Freaking Out Over How Thing's Scenes Were Filmed With a Real Actor
You have to hand it to Netflix! The streaming platform gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of their new series Wednesday, and some fans were shocked to learn how one particular character was brought to life so convincingly. Wednesday, Tim Burton's supernatural drama series, follows the titular Wednesday...
ETOnline.com
Ciara Wishes Russell Wilson a Heartfelt Happy Birthday: 'I'm So Proud to Celebrate You'
Russell Wilson rang in his birthday with a lot of love from his wife, Ciara! The singer took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 34th birthday, sharing a sweet reel set to Mary J. Blige's "My Everything." "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner,...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise's Jill Reveals She Broke Up With Jacob After His Grand Gesture (Exclusive)
Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini have called it quits. In an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Jill reveals that she broke up with Jacob after their short-lived romance. "The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say," Jill says. "Unfortunately, it did make...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: Inside Their On-Air Chemistry and Everything to Know About Their Marriages
ET has learned that Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are an item following photos of the pair displaying PDA on numerous occasions, which have surfaced online. While the news of their relationship has come as a surprise to many, a source tells ET that it has been "going on in secret for quite some time."
ETOnline.com
Ariana Grande Smiles With Her 'Love' Dalton Gomez in New Photo
Ariana Grande is cuddling up with her husband! The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share recent photos from her life, including a sweet shot with Dalton Gomez. In the pic, Grande and Gomez's heads rest against each other, with the singer smiling with her eyes closed and...
ETOnline.com
Christina Hall Reveals If She Has 'Flip or Flop' Regrets Ahead of Show's 'Nostalgic' Finale (Exclusive)
Christina Hall is opening up about her time on Flip or Flop. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 39-year-old HGTV star ahead of the premiere of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, and she revealed why she doesn't regret anything about her time on the long-running series, which she starred on alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.
ETOnline.com
Cameron Diaz Reveals the Dish She Cooked for Husband Benji Madden When They First Started Dating
The way to Benji Madden's heart is through his stomach! In a sneak peek at Wednesday's all-new The Drew Barrymore Show, Cameron Diaz joined longtime pal Drew Barrymore in the kitchen, where the recently un-retired actress shared one of the first dishes she made for her now-husband when they were dating.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Debbie Breaks Down in Tears as Colt Calls Her Fake (Exclusive)
It seems there's no repairing Colt and Debbie's once extremely close mother and son relationship. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Colt and his wife, Vanessa, make an appearance, and although Debbie breaks down in tears while rewatching a brutal fight between her and her son this season, Colt has no remorse and instead doubles down on calling her "fake."
ETOnline.com
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Newborn Baby Brother Bronze in Sweet Pic
The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother. "Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger...
