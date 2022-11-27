2022 BET Soul Train Awards: XSCAPE on Their 'Lady of Soul' Honor and New Bravo Reality Show (Exclusive)

Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO