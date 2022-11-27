Read full article on original website
Related
Regina boys win, girls fall in Thursday night basketball doubleheader against Benton
On Thursday night, the Regina Regals boys and girls basketball teams played host to the Benton Bobcats in a highly-anticipated doubleheader. While the girls suffered their first loss of the season, falling at the hands of Benton 53-44, the boys were victorious, getting their first win of the new campaign 55-51. Here are key...
What Gopher volleyball's road to the Final Four could look like
Minnesota is ranked No. 8 in the AVCA poll and is a No. 2 seed in the tourney.
