Decatur County, IA

Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released.

DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an autopsy has been performed.

WHO 13

WHO 13

