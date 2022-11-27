Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released.One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an autopsy has been performed.
