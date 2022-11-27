ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon

When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
OHIO STATE
