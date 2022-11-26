Jarvis Landry prematurely salutes Jaylen Waddle for breaking Dolphins record of most receiving yards in first 2 seasons

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns waive quarterback
The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they’re letting go of one of their quarterbacks.
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
Breaking: Police Release Statement On Odell Beckham Incident
Miami-Dade Police have released a statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to reports, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off a plane in Florida on Sunday morning. Beckham Jr. was then seen walking through the airport with police officers. Miami-Dade Police have since...
Miami-Dade police issue statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. created a stir on a plane from Miami to L.A. on Sunday morning, resulting in the plane being emptied and the flight being delayed. The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a statement regarding the situation. “At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department...
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Police explain why Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from plane Sunday morning
Police explained why free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a plane on Sunday morning in Miami that was bound for Los Angeles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Rally skunk? Fans surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game
Fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.
Video: Former NFL Star Punches Man Outside CVS
A former NFL star had a troubling incident outside of a CVS in Los Angeles this weekend. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident outside of a convenience store. "Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS...
What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]
Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Huddle Video
Tom Brady wasn't interested in having a camera on him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huddled up. A FOX camera panned to him as a graphic was showing his career stats against the Cleveland Browns when Brady told it to go away. Brady is 7-1 against the Browns and...
Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After Drifting In and Out of Consciousness
Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. According to FOX Sports Radio’s Andy Slater, the free agent wide receiver was escorted the plane because he was in and out of consciousness. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network obtained a police...
NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight
The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message. Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson facing backlash over tweet
The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should change up their quarterback situation and move Jackson on, with the former first round pick struggling to guide his side to a win over one of the lesser sides in the league. In response to the tweet, Jackson replied: “Boy STFU, y’all be...
