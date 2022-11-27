20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.

EUREKA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO