Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Wanted Felony Suspect Tasered Near Hoopa
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 1:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Arrest McKinleyville Man for Elder Abuse and More
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
EPD's K9 Yeti finds drugs during traffic stop in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — A traffic stop on Broadway in Eureka led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine after K-9 Yeti was able to detect the drugs inside the car. According to The Eureka Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an officer made a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Baker of Carlotta.
krcrtv.com
Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs
EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EPD K-9 Unit Yeti Sniffs Out Fentanyl and Meth During Eureka Traffic Stop
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Woman with Multiple Warrants Found in Possession of Fentanyl in Blue Lake, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Releases Information on Early Morning Home Invasion in Carlotta
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Felony Warrant Suspect Arrested with Meth and Ammo, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 4:59 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park
20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
krcrtv.com
HCSO searching for suspected home invaders driving stolen truck
CARLOTTA, Calif. — Humboldt sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspected home invaders that assaulted a suspect and fled in his truck from Carlotta early Tuesday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a home invasion and armed robbery on the 200...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Early Morning Assault was Unprovoked
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 23, 2022, at about 7:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Carlotta
Law enforcement officers have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle stolen during a home invasion in Carlotta. At this time, information is scarce, however the BOLO went out just after 8 a.m. on November 29 for a black, 2000 2018 GMC Sierra taken during the home invasion. Scanner traffic indicates three male suspects entered the residence and tied up the resident. One of the suspects reportedly struck the resident with a revolver-style pistol.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos] At Least One Person Pinned After Multi-Vehicle Collision on I & Russ Streets
Scanner traffic indicates a multi-vehicle collision has occurred near the intersection of I Street and Russ Street in Eureka around 4 p.m. on Monday, November 28. The initial reports from the scene stated a person was pinned but was alert. Additional information from the incident commander indicated there were two...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Home Invasion Robbery Near Carlotta Early This Morning; Sheriff’s Office Still Looking for Suspects
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Corbett Ranch Lane near Carlotta for the report of a home invasion armed robbery. According to the victim,...
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
kymkemp.com
Marijuana Confiscation 1983
Photographer Kim Sallaway shares this image of Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a truckload of marijuana plants at the HCSO substation in Garberville in 1983. That same year, CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) was formed. Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University) archives have the 1983 CAMP final report.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
Comments / 4