Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers Reportedly Building Robots That Can ‘Give Birth’ to Other Robots
Robot uprisings and superintelligent AI takeovers. What was once a nightmare scenario confined to the realm of science fiction has slowly but surely become a more plausible future. With ever-advancing technology, scientists have created robots capable of everything from trivial tasks to delicate surgical procedures. Back in 2017, robots at...
Study Reveals Scientists Reportedly Make ‘Wormhole’ Without Rupturing Time and Space
You could say that this is one “small step” for scientists and one giant step for mankind. According to reports, physicists have been able to create a theoretical wormhole. The physicists, reports note, have successfully created a wormhole and sent a message through this nearly impossible creation. All without disrupting space and time.
Outsider.com
596K+
Followers
67K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1