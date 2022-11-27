A Heartbreaking Finish: Vandals Season Comes to an End Following 45-42 Loss in Opening Round of FCS Playoffs

Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Pair of Vandals Earn Big Sky Player of the Week Honors
MOSCOW - A pair of Idaho Vandal basketball players have earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Each of the men's and women's teams were represented with Isaac Jones being named Big Sky Conference Men's Player of the Week and Beyonce Bea being named Big Sky Women's Co-Player of the Week.
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Roster
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country team is adding four Idaho standouts to its 2023 roster, Head Coach Mike Collins has announced. The four newest signees, Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams, are all from the southern part of the state. “We are excited about...
Lewis-Clark State Sports Information Director Alisha Alexander Named to Inaugural College Sports Communications 30 Under 30 Class
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State Sports Information Director Alisha Alexander has been named as a member of the inaugural College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) 30 Under 30 class, released by the CSC on Wednesday. Alexander is one of four NAIA representatives in the class. The recognition honors up-and-coming strategic, creative and...
Four Lewis-Clark State Volleyball Players Earn Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete Recognition
LEWISTON - Four Lewis-Clark State Volleyball student-athletes have been honored with Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes accolades, the national office announced Tuesday. To be named a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and have at least one year completed at LC State (or their respective university). Carli...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18351 Debris in Roadway. Incident Address: 2500 SNAKE RIVER AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:58:07. veh turned off, fuel tank punctured and leaking fuel all over. ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18353 Citizen...
Winter storm warning comes to Pullman
Pullman is set to experience heavy snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, receiving a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm warning is in effect through 7 p.m. on Thursday, and residents can expect up to a foot of snow in certain areas of the Palouse, according to the National Weather Service.
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Lewiston Firefighters Respond to HAZMAT Call on Snake River Avenue (VIDEO)
LEWISTON, ID – Lewiston Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in the 2500 block of Snake River Avenue at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. A female driver had reportedly run over a snow-covered “street closed” sign with her car and it cut her fuel line. She then pulled over in the KOZE parking lot. There was no other damage to the vehicle and no injuries.
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists
Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
