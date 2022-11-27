ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

A Heartbreaking Finish: Vandals Season Comes to an End Following 45-42 Loss in Opening Round of FCS Playoffs

By Jaymin Stamper
 5 days ago
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pair of Vandals Earn Big Sky Player of the Week Honors

MOSCOW - A pair of Idaho Vandal basketball players have earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Each of the men's and women's teams were represented with Isaac Jones being named Big Sky Conference Men's Player of the Week and Beyonce Bea being named Big Sky Women's Co-Player of the Week.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Roster

LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country team is adding four Idaho standouts to its 2023 roster, Head Coach Mike Collins has announced. The four newest signees, Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams, are all from the southern part of the state. “We are excited about...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State Sports Information Director Alisha Alexander Named to Inaugural College Sports Communications 30 Under 30 Class

LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State Sports Information Director Alisha Alexander has been named as a member of the inaugural College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) 30 Under 30 class, released by the CSC on Wednesday. Alexander is one of four NAIA representatives in the class. The recognition honors up-and-coming strategic, creative and...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Four Lewis-Clark State Volleyball Players Earn Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete Recognition

LEWISTON - Four Lewis-Clark State Volleyball student-athletes have been honored with Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes accolades, the national office announced Tuesday. To be named a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and have at least one year completed at LC State (or their respective university). Carli...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18351 Debris in Roadway. Incident Address: 2500 SNAKE RIVER AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:58:07. veh turned off, fuel tank punctured and leaking fuel all over. ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18353 Citizen...
LEWISTON, ID
Daily Evergreen

Winter storm warning comes to Pullman

Pullman is set to experience heavy snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, receiving a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm warning is in effect through 7 p.m. on Thursday, and residents can expect up to a foot of snow in certain areas of the Palouse, according to the National Weather Service.
PULLMAN, WA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Firefighters Respond to HAZMAT Call on Snake River Avenue (VIDEO)

LEWISTON, ID – Lewiston Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in the 2500 block of Snake River Avenue at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. A female driver had reportedly run over a snow-covered “street closed” sign with her car and it cut her fuel line. She then pulled over in the KOZE parking lot. There was no other damage to the vehicle and no injuries.
LEWISTON, ID
WDSU

Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
koze.com

Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists

Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
LEWISTON, ID
lafourchegazette.com

Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
NOLA.com

Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident

The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
MARRERO, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot

In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
LOUISIANA STATE

