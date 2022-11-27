Read full article on original website
Championship weekend locks, Penn State coaching staff grades, MVP votes, more PSU subscriber mailbag
Welcome to December, Penn State fans. It’s already been busy (Olu Fashanu back, Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL) and it will get busier in the next couple of days. We’ve got a very interesting college football championship weekend on tap, beginning tonight. We will learn the identity of the four playoff teams and 10-2 Penn State’s bowl destination.
Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
Penn State’s double-dual weekend takes Lions to Rider Friday and Lehigh Sunday
As college wrestling rivalries go, Penn State’s annual confrontation with Lehigh is the only one in the school’s record books that stretches into triple figures. And while entry into the Big Ten may have created additional — and perhaps more intense — fan-favorite encounters, Sunday’s 110th meeting with the Mountain Hawks still carries some weight.
“Hey, Jones!”: Why coaches, players prefer NY6 bowl regardless of opponent; and where PSU hoops is headed
The mailbag begins with an interesting question about how players and coaches feel about various bowls in an era when the College Football Playoff is about to become a lot more like the NCAA basketball tournament. This, from Mike Tyworth: True or False: Playing an established program in a so-called...
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions
Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0): Players to know and keys to victory in 6A football semifinals
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Harrisburg (10-2) vs. State College (13-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Trinity’s Max Schlager says Shamrocks embracing underdog role in showdown with Southern Columbia
Max Schlager is a smart guy, so the senior knows the storylines heading into his Trinity Shamrocks 2A state semifinals showdown with Southern Columbia. Trinity will be a big-time underdog in the eyes of just about everyone when the whistle blows at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove.
Video: Milton Hershey wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Milton Hershey was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Strong November has Penn State wrestlers ready to begin December dual-meet schedule
The Thanksgiving holiday for the Penn State wrestling team was sandwiched by the Black Knight Open and NWCA All-Star match on one side and upcoming trips to Rider and Lehigh on the other, more than enabling coach Cael Sanderson to talk turkey on Tuesday. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, about to...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
Judge quotes Wayne Gretzky in ordering central Pa. district to accommodate female hockey players
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has given three middle school girls in the State College Area School District the opportunity to play ice hockey. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Thursday evening issued an injunction that requires the district to take all measures to ensure the girls are rostered on an ice hockey club team even if it means sponsoring a second one.
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Developments on tundra might make snowy owls scarce in Pa. this winter
Fewer snowy owls might move south from their homes on the tundra of the Arctic into Pennsylvania and other northern states this winter, according to a snowy owl-tracking organization run in part through the Millersburg-based Ned Smith Center of Nature and Art. “Within the past two weeks a lot of...
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Police in Pa. township recover more than 60 stolen holiday decorations
WILLIAMSPORT – More than 60 holiday blow mold decorations stolen in the Williamsport area have been recovered and police would like to return them to their owners in time for Christmas. The stolen decorative items were recovered after Lana Elizabeth Sarcinella, 40, and Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, both of South...
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
Pa. McDonald’s manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself
The manager of a McDonalds in Clearfield County is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the restaurant where she worked, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department told the news station that Kelly Bennett, 54, had issued dozens of unauthorized refunds to herself at the fast food restaurant, located along South Second Street.
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
Worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, Washtenaw Avenue, for a reported carbon monoxide...
Pa. man accused of making threats with intent to terrorize, among other charges
UNITYVILLE – A Lycoming County man who lives in rural Jordan Twp. where a triple homicide occurred earlier this month has been accused of threatening to replicate the shooting. That is one of the allegations made by state police against Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, who is jailed...
