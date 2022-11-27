ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State transfer portal primer: Players, rules to know for the Nittany Lions

Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Judge quotes Wayne Gretzky in ordering central Pa. district to accommodate female hockey players

WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has given three middle school girls in the State College Area School District the opportunity to play ice hockey. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Thursday evening issued an injunction that requires the district to take all measures to ensure the girls are rostered on an ice hockey club team even if it means sponsoring a second one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Pa. McDonald’s manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself

The manager of a McDonalds in Clearfield County is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the restaurant where she worked, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department told the news station that Kelly Bennett, 54, had issued dozens of unauthorized refunds to herself at the fast food restaurant, located along South Second Street.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

