Penn State’s versatile tight-end loaded T was right formation at right time to beat resilient Michigan State | Jones

Silly season is upon us, and Penn State is already involved. The transfer portal will open next Monday, allowing thousands of FBS players to enter their names in search of greener pastures. Players can declare their intentions before that, and many have already done so on social media. But on Dec. 5 and in the days following, you’re going to see a lot of players announcing their next stops.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO