North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen

A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Police: 3rd victim dies in Kan. fentanyl death investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating weekend fentanyl deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County have identified two more victims as 35-year-old Brandon Randall and 31-year-old Cody Maxey both of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages

TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
KANSAS STATE
