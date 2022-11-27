Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
WICHITA (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D'Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri scored the...
Watch live as Southeast of Saline basketball takes on Hesston Friday
The Hesston Swathers are coming to Southeast of Saline Friday, and if you can't make it to the games, we've got your back!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM or 107.5...
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Police: 3rd victim dies in Kan. fentanyl death investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating weekend fentanyl deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County have identified two more victims as 35-year-old Brandon Randall and 31-year-old Cody Maxey both of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in...
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
Kan. man accused of threat of mass violence due in court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
