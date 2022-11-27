Read full article on original website
Related
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Salina Central boy's basketball
After a 10-11 finish to their 2021-22 campaign, the Salina Central boy’s basketball team is primed to take the next step with a new-look squad. The Mustangs will once again be under the direction of head coach Ryan Modin, who enters his 4th year at the helm and 14th with the program.
Heading west: FCS top 2 seeds draw foes from the east
The odds appear to be stacked against unseeded Delaware when the Blue Hens travel west to face top-seeded South Dakota State in the Championship Subdivision playoffs this weekend. Just over 18 months ago, when the pandemic pushed the FCS season into the spring, Delaware made the same trip in the national semifinals and was beaten 33-3. This time, the Blue Hens (8-4) have Ryan Carty on their sideline. The first-year Delaware coach was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston, which beat the Jackrabbits 23-21 to win the national championship in May 2021.
Cloud County women's basketball remains perfect in KJCCC
CONCORDIA - Breaking a 37-37 tie with a made field goal midway through the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would carry a two-point lead into the final quarter of action and lead the rest of the way in a 62-55 home victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0