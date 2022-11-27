Read full article on original website
Liberty Co. sees largest turnout for runoff election
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Record-shattering voter turnout in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate continues. In Liberty County, elections leaders say things are going well. According to the county’s elections supervisor, early voters in Liberty County have experienced very few lines, with most being able to get in...
Friday last day for early voting in Ga.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting ends Friday for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and more than a million voters have weighed in already. Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office says nearly 294,000 people voted Thursday alone. The Secretary of...
Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from the Coastal Empire say a lot of the focus in the year ahead will be on building around 2022′s big economic boom. The group came together with local business leaders for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. WTOC caught up with three of the people representing our area in the upcoming legislative session, who all say the coming year is about our area’s expanding opportunities.
Huge turnout continues for Chatham Co. early voting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People continue to turn out in strong numbers for early voting for the U.S. Senate Runoff election between Incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker. Voters WTOC talked to at the Islands Library in Chatham County on Thursday said they expected the long lines out...
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after several schools in Savannah and across Georgia were placed on lockdown following active shooter reports Wednesday. According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials, the threat made against Savannah High School school is a hoax. Other false reports were made...
Group sues Tybee Island over method used to pass STVR ordinance
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Tybee Island was hit with yet another lawsuit over their short-term vacation rental ordinance. This lawsuit comes after the city already enacted its new STVR ordinance. Dusty Church and Cody Gay are two of the people on the Tybee Alliance, the group...
Officials address response time concerns during active shooter hoax at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders are responding following a hoax call that sent Savannah High into chaos yesterday. According the Savannah-Chatham County School System, Savannah Police were notified of the call at 8:36 a.m. They say a school resource officer was already inside the school and the first Savannah...
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reported active shooter at Savannah High School on Wednesday was a hoax, according to school officials. Law enforcement first received the call close to 9 a.m. that several people were injured in a school shooting. Multiple agencies responded to the school and began evacuating the building and investigating the scene.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High for unconfirmed reports of a gunman. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System believes the call was a hoax. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the call was a hoax. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System originally...
SC among states asking Congress to repeal vaccination mandate for armed forces
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was among 21 GOP state governors to ask Congress to repeal the armed forces vaccine mandate Wednesday. The letter submitted to congress asked lawmakers to take action to remove the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was authorized on Aug. 24, 2021. The governors urged this action through a standalone bill or the National Defense Authorization Act.
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case next month. A superior court judge on Tuesday ordered a Dec. 29 arraignment for former District Attorney...
‘I’m going to miss you:’ End of watch ceremony held for K9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one their narcotics dogs. K9 Mac was given the final call earlier Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma last week. Law enforcement agencies from across the area came together to honor K9...
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to the report of a threat at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. According to the Glynn County School System, the school has been cleared by law enforcement and all schools have been placed in a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution. The school system believes the report was a prank call.
Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Leilani Simon has been in protective custody since she was arrested last week. Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her son, Quinton Simon. Sheriff Wilcher explained that protective custody means she’s in a cell by herself, separated from other...
