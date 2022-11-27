Read full article on original website
J. Moon
4d ago
Cadillac should be given the head coach ! He knows how to get the best out of his players because he was one.
5
Codeman 1115
3d ago
Please don’t hire freeze! Give caddy the job or hire someone else
6
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
247Sports
Auburn football, basketball & other Tiger Tidbits
* Talking to people who were involved in the search for a new head football coach, I was told that Auburn officials did interviews with 18 coaches either in person or on-line. Of that group the university went through the vetting process with 11 coaches, which was done by Athletic Director John Cohen and his staff along with individuals from two law firms and two sports analytics firms.
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
247Sports
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones to enter portal, could return after coaching hires
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones will enter the portal as a grad transfer, he announced on social media Thursday afternoon. Jones noted Auburn is "at the top of my list" as a transfer destination, pending whomever Hugh Freeze hires to his assistant staff. Will Friend, Auburn's offensive line coach for the past two years, was let go this week.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville to Honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of Annual Christmas Parade
The City of Prattville is excited to honor Andrea Armstrong as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Ms. Armstrong is from Prattville, but has travelled around the world to become a World Champion in Women’s Weightlifting. Andrea Armstrong competed in the IPL Drug tested world championship hosted in...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
WTVM
Opelika police find missing 63-year-old man with dementia
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department finds a missing man with dementia. Authorities say 63-year-old John William Heptinstall has been located.
WSFA
2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:. The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old...
