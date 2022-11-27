Hoda Kotb called out Kathie Lee Gifford for her on-air antics. The Today anchor revealed during her Tuesday, November 29, appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside Jenna Bush Hager that her former cohost spilled a huge secret during a live broadcast that she never saw coming. When a fan asked Kotb if any of her cohosts ever shared a story about her that she wished they hadn't, she replied bluntly, "Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once." HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE'S 'CERTAIN' LOVE IS NEAR AS JENNA BUSH HAGER PLAYS MATCHMAKER: 'I CAN SOMETIMES FEEL HIM'"I was...

1 DAY AGO