Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
'I Didn't Know What To Say': Hoda Kotb Reveals Kathie Lee Gifford Once Spilled One Of Her Biggest Secrets On-Air
Hoda Kotb called out Kathie Lee Gifford for her on-air antics. The Today anchor revealed during her Tuesday, November 29, appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside Jenna Bush Hager that her former cohost spilled a huge secret during a live broadcast that she never saw coming. When a fan asked Kotb if any of her cohosts ever shared a story about her that she wished they hadn't, she replied bluntly, "Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once." HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE'S 'CERTAIN' LOVE IS NEAR AS JENNA BUSH HAGER PLAYS MATCHMAKER: 'I CAN SOMETIMES FEEL HIM'"I was...
Sally Field Reveals Why Ex Burt Reynolds Was Her ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss: Watch
Sally Field, 76, was asked who her least-favorite on-screen kisser was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and her answer surprised everyone. “This is gonna be a shocker, so hold on folks,” Sally said during her Dec. 1 appearance on the late-night show. The Brothers & Sisters star revealed it was her late partner Burt Reynolds, as the audience gasped. Andy Cohen pointed out that Sally actually dated Burt back in the day.
