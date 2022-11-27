Michigan knocked off Ohio State in Columbus to cap a 12-0 regular season. Purdue (8-4, 6-3) beat Indiana and needed some help from Nebraska to clinch the Big Ten West. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis for a Big Ten championship. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines are a heavy favorite against the Boilermakers, who are in the conference title game for the first time.

