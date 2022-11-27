ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorthanded Michigan State has problems on defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s biggest strength through the first two weeks of the season is suddenly the team’s biggest weakness. After faring well defensively against two top-five teams to start the season, the Spartans have regressed in that category as November turns to December – a source of no shortage of frustration to coach Tom Izzo.
Big Ten championship: Michigan vs. Purdue predictions from MLive’s beat writers

Michigan knocked off Ohio State in Columbus to cap a 12-0 regular season. Purdue (8-4, 6-3) beat Indiana and needed some help from Nebraska to clinch the Big Ten West. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis for a Big Ten championship. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines are a heavy favorite against the Boilermakers, who are in the conference title game for the first time.
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team defenses

MLive released its defensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Thursday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between powerful linemen, explosive linebackers, speedy defensive backs and big-legged punters, there is a lot of talent represented in MLive’s nine...
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area football Dream Team on defense

JACKSON – For many high school football teams in the Jackson area in 2022, defense was the key. Defense helped Western late in the season surge into the playoffs. Defense helped Northwest to a winning season. Defense helped Napoleon to an undefeated regular season. Defense helped Lumen Christi win a state championship.
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season

ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Leslie builds lead, holds off Columbia Central for season-opening win

LESLIE -- Strong defense led to opportunities in transition for the Leslie girls basketball team n Tuesday in the season opener against Columbia Central, helping the Blackhawks build a double-digit lead. Columbia Central’s low-post play turned that into a nail-biter down the stretch, but the Blackhawks held on for a...
What’s that in downtown Ann Arbor? Century-old building getting a fresh look

ANN ARBOR, MI — A century-old building in downtown Ann Arbor is getting a major facelift and new occupants. Erik Majcher, owner of Atlantes Design, purchased the two-story structure at 109 Catherine St. — just off Main Street — for $1.45 million last year. Crews are now busy renovating the building, surrounded by barricades, caution tape and scaffolding.
Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window

WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
