Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
MLive.com
Doors appear finally closed on Michigan State’s slim bowl hopes
Michigan State’s slim hopes for making a bowl game despite having a 5-7 record appear to be gone. New Mexico State (5-6) received a waiver from the NCAA, the program announced on Thursday. That puts the Aggies in a bowl ahead of other five-win teams. New Mexico State had...
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State has problems on defense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s biggest strength through the first two weeks of the season is suddenly the team’s biggest weakness. After faring well defensively against two top-five teams to start the season, the Spartans have regressed in that category as November turns to December – a source of no shortage of frustration to coach Tom Izzo.
MLive.com
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
MLive.com
Big Ten championship: Michigan vs. Purdue predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan knocked off Ohio State in Columbus to cap a 12-0 regular season. Purdue (8-4, 6-3) beat Indiana and needed some help from Nebraska to clinch the Big Ten West. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis for a Big Ten championship. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines are a heavy favorite against the Boilermakers, who are in the conference title game for the first time.
MLive.com
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team defenses
MLive released its defensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Thursday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between powerful linemen, explosive linebackers, speedy defensive backs and big-legged punters, there is a lot of talent represented in MLive’s nine...
MLive.com
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Purdue prediction, pick and odds: Big Ten Championship
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines were able to pull off an incredible upset in arguably the biggest game of the college football season last weekend...
MLive.com
What time is Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship? How to watch the game for free, online
The undefeated Michigan Wolverines (12-0) will play the Purdue Boilermakers for the Big Ten championship (8-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on FOX and can be streamed live on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other streaming options include Sling (half off the first month) and Hulu + Live TV.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
MLive.com
‘Never had a better hire’: Strength coach is Michigan football’s X factor
ANN ARBOR -- After Michigan’s 2020 football season was cut short by a COVID outbreak, Kwity Paye went to Schembechler Hall to say his goodbyes. Over his four years he’d gone from a three-star recruit to a coveted NFL prospect. As Paye met with head coach Jim Harbaugh...
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball falls to No. 3 Virginia, wastes golden opportunity
ANN ARBOR -- It was right there for the taking, an early-season statement over the No. 3 team in the country. Instead, Michigan, which led by double digits in the second half and by one in the final minute, failed to finish strong. The result was a 70-68 home loss...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area football Dream Team on defense
JACKSON – For many high school football teams in the Jackson area in 2022, defense was the key. Defense helped Western late in the season surge into the playoffs. Defense helped Northwest to a winning season. Defense helped Napoleon to an undefeated regular season. Defense helped Lumen Christi win a state championship.
MLive.com
Hello, Ann Arbor: Another college football felony; superintendent addresses school threats
Another week, another college football player charged with a felony. This time it was Wolverine defensive tackle Mazi Smith who stands accused of not having the proper concealed pistol license for a firearm that was in his possession when he was pulled over for speeding. The timing of the charges...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Ann Arbor Football Dream Team for offense
ANN ARBOR – Defensive coaches had a hard time this season game planning for Ann Arbor-area offensive football players. No matter what those coaches did, the talented players made play after play on their way to memorable seasons.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season
ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
MLive.com
Leslie builds lead, holds off Columbia Central for season-opening win
LESLIE -- Strong defense led to opportunities in transition for the Leslie girls basketball team n Tuesday in the season opener against Columbia Central, helping the Blackhawks build a double-digit lead. Columbia Central’s low-post play turned that into a nail-biter down the stretch, but the Blackhawks held on for a...
MLive.com
What’s that in downtown Ann Arbor? Century-old building getting a fresh look
ANN ARBOR, MI — A century-old building in downtown Ann Arbor is getting a major facelift and new occupants. Erik Majcher, owner of Atlantes Design, purchased the two-story structure at 109 Catherine St. — just off Main Street — for $1.45 million last year. Crews are now busy renovating the building, surrounded by barricades, caution tape and scaffolding.
MLive.com
Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window
WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
Comments / 0