ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: 4th round

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTnFb_0jOiiFGt00

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal.

3A REGIONAL FINAL:

W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday 6 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

1A State Semifinal:

W14 Irion County vs W12 Abbott, Saturday 6 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium in Early

REGIONAL ROUND

3A Division I Regional Semifinal
W2 Wall 30, R4 Idalou 0

2A Division I Regional Semifinal

W3 Sonora 26, W4 Hawley 57

1A Division I Regional Final

W14 Irion County 44, W14 Jonesboro 43

AREA ROUND

3A Division II Region I
W2 Wall 44, R3 Childress 10

2A Division I Region I

W3 Sonora 17, T2 Farwell 8

2A Division I Region I V

W14 Mason 21, R15 Shiner 47

2A Division II Region II

T5 Sterling City 29, W7 Windthorst 43

1A Division I Region IV

W14 Irion County 52, R16 Leakey 0

1A Division II Region IV

R13 Blackwell 30, W16 Cherokee 36

BI-DISTRICT

6A Division II Region I
W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49

3A Division II Region I
W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20

W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo

R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT

2A Division I Region I
W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8

W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27

2A Division I Region IV
W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32

W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7

2A Division II Region II
W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13

R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43

1A Division I Region IV
W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6

W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91

1A Division II Region IV
W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Angelo, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sonora High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: SUV Hits & Injures Skateboarder at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO – A man on a skate board was injured when he was struck by an SUV on a street on the Angelo State University campus Wednesday afternoon. Angelo State University Police are investigating the crash on Rosemont St. in front of the Centennial Village at ASU shortly after 2 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de Los Muertos Celebration awarded Best in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de los Muertos Celebration received the Best in Texas Award – Bronze level from the Texas Festivals and Event Association. The TFEA is a professional trade association for Texas-based festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers. TFEA represents the hundreds of festivals celebrating the history, legends, culture, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been a pleasure to serve as the Commissioner […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST: San Angelo READS! and more updates at SAISD

(KLST) KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with San Angelo ISD’s Community Relations Director Molly Turk about the third annual San Angelo READS!, an event that is taking place on Dec. 7. “During the day some of our kids will take some time in elementary school and they will do something literacy-focused extra special outside of what […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Great Cookie Caper 2022 at Goodfellow

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Great Cookie Caper has been bringing together the community and Goodfellow Air Force Base since 2016 to deliver holiday cheer to military students stationed here for technical training. The predicted amount of cookies expected to be delivered is upwards of 20,000 with 4 cookies per bag hand decorated by local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

5K Homes in San Angelo Left Without Power Overnight

SAN ANGELO, TX — Nearly 5,000 homes in northwest San Angelo were stuck without power on Monday night. According to AEP, on Nov. 28 as of 11:30 p.m., 4,469 addresses in San Angelo had reported an outage. The power outage seems to be on the city's northwest side, including The Bluffs and the western side of Lake View..
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City-wide power outage affecting parts of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE: November 29, 2022, 1:55 p.m.) — AEP has told CVHP Staff a transmission breaker fail caused the late-night power outage that affected multiple parts of San Angelo on November 28. According to AEP, all customers were back on within a couple of hours, some within a few minutes. The damages were […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX hosting various Christmas sports tournaments

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is inviting people to be active during the Christmas season by hosting tournaments for basketball, softball and flag football. Youth Basketball The Merry Christmas Basketball Tournament will be held from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. Teams will be split by boys and girls and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

A Bear of a Problem for Texans

As Texans prepare for fall to turn into winter, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging residents in certain regions of the state to practice bear safety and to report any bear sightings. Bears, specifically black bears, can be spotted in northeastern, southwestern, and western regions of the state, according to a press release from the TPWD.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy