ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

How Louisiana football fought through doubt to reach bowl eligibility for fifth straight year

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVfep_0jOihidd00

When former football coach Billy Napier left Louisiana for Florida a year ago this month, it was a changing of the guard. A familiar face, Michael Desormeaux, was hired and put in charge of the program after multiple years of success and national attention by Napier.

Immediately there was a shift in expectations.

New staff, some key players transferred, and a young team was left for Desormeaux. It wasn’t going to be the same UL that had won four straight Sun Belt Conference West division titles and had gone to four straight bowl games. It was going to take the Ragin' Cajuns' best version to achieve what had felt more attainable before.

“We’ve been through the nerves early in the year, we went through that,” Desormeaux said. “The nerves, probably a little bit of doubt at times, things like that. We’ve been through all of that.”

SCOUTING REPORTLouisiana football at Texas State: Score prediction, scouting report

BURNING OFFSEASON QUESTIONS FOR UL5 burning questions Louisiana football, coach Michael Desormeaux must answer before 2023

BEN WOOLDRIDGELouisiana football quarterback Ben Wooldridge injury details; Chandler Fields' performance

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) dominated Texas State 41-13 Saturday night on the road to reach six wins and to gain bowl eligibility. It became a symbol of resolve and unwavering confidence for a trying season that featured losses at Rice and Louisiana-Monroe. UL needed to win its regular season finale to continue playing in December.

“I’d say it’s bigger because everybody expected us to go to a bowl game,” senior UL cornerback Eric Garror said. “Everybody knew when we changed coaches how we were going to be. We seen that throughout the season.

“When we found out we wasn’t able to go to the championship, we have to get a bowl game. That was the main goal for the rest of the season. We knew what was happening. Getting a bowl game for this city, this state, it feels good.”

The team as a whole, Desormeaux said, settled in for good the last month of the season as it played its way into bowl contention. Their blue collar identity emerged and there was total buy-in from the Cajun players.

On an individual level, there were a plethora of journeys. Like running back Chris Smith, who missed a couple of games due to injury. Or sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields, who initially won the starting job before suffering an upper body injury a few games into the season and ultimately lost his job.

Passing for two touchdowns with 187 yards in his sixth start of the season on Saturday, Fields leading UL to bowl eligibility meant a great deal.

“Hard work paid off in the dark hours. It was tough for me when I had the injury just to stay positive,” Fields said. “This moment was a get-back moment for that.

“The most important part about our team is we never splintered against each other. We were always together no matter what. We stuck together through all the ups and downs we had. We knew in the end we’d get our sixth win and be bowl eligible.”

That’s the thing about the 2022 Ragin’ Cajuns, there was requirement to grind it out. They had three chances to reach six wins, but it took the final shot to get it. It took plenty of doubt from the outside and a barrage of growing pains inside to celebrate what happened.

“We’ve been down, been sad the last couple of games that we lost,” Smith said. “But to know that we’re going to go out there and get one more (game), it feels great. We’re glad to get it. We wanted to get it against Troy, we didn’t get it then. But we knew we would get one more chance and we took full advantage of it.”

For the fifth straight year, Louisiana will tune in to the selection show on Dec. 4. As Garror said, that was why being in the position was important, doing it for those who came before them in the program and established the expectations.

The belief, in the end, delivered the result.

“I don’t know who we play, where we play, it doesn’t really matter,” Desormeaux said. “It’s going to be about us anyway. We’re excited to get to do it one more time.”

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU plummets in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14 after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the regular season finale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
WAFB

5 Jags named to All-SWAC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Five Southern Jaguars have been named to the All-SWAC football team, the conference announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Center Dallas Black was named to the first team offense, while safety Corione Harris was named to the first team defense. Offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford, defensive tackle Tahj...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy