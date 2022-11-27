Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Nov. 26

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO