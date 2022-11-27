Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Nov. 26
Boys
Ada 44, Ft. Jennings 41
Akr. Buchtel 77, Huber Hts. Wayne 67
Anna 58, New Knoxville 22
Arcanum 56, Greenville 38
Arlington 62, Kalida 54, OT
Attica Seneca E. 90, Lakeside Danbury 79
Bellevue 54, Castalia Margaretta 40
Berea-Midpark 84, N. Royalton 80
Bradford 89, Legacy Christian 53
Bucyrus Wynford 70, Monroeville 66
Caldwell 72, Stewart Federal Hocking 66
Casstown Miami E. 58, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Williamsport Westfall 36
Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cols. Africentric 60
Cols. Centennial 60, Whitehall-Yearling 58
Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Westerville Cent. 53
Convoy Crestview 63, Miller City 43
Cory-Rawson 58, Fremont St. Joseph 55
Day. Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood-Madison 58
Day. Dunbar 63, Cols. Northland 57
Defiance 48, Napoleon 34
Defiance Tinora 52, Bryan 38
Ft. Recovery 47, S. Adams, Ind. 14
Geneva 63, Conneaut 41
Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
Granville Christian 72, Horizon Science 70
Grove City 68, Youngs. Chaney High School 48
Groveport-Madison 62, Independence 43
Hamilton 51, Hamilton Badin 41
Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Rockford Parkway 48
Kettering Alter 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Lewistown Indian Lake 83, Tipp City Bethel 66
Lisbon David Anderson 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45
Mansfield Christian 64, Bucyrus 28
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Crestline 26
Oberlin Firelands 47, Vermilion 27
Pandora-Gilboa 65, Defiance Ayersville 45
Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46
Paulding 53, Bluffton 51
Pettisville 42, Gorham Fayette 33
Pickerington N. 66, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Maple Hts. 59
South 56, New Albany 47
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Edon 32
Versailles 66, Celina 39
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Yellow Springs 44
Wauseon 67, Archbold 58
Wellington 75, New London 39
Zanesville Maysville 75, Hebron Lakewood 40
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum
Proctorville Fairland 41, McConnelsville Morgan 38
Ohio Valley Shootout
Brownsburg, Ind. 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 45
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60
Rebounders Classic at Newark
Championship
Newark 55, Perrysburg 48
Consolation
Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Beavercreek 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akr. Hoban vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.
Antwerp vs. Holgate, ppd.
Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Elder, ppd.
Coldwater vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.
Newark Cath. vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ppd.
Van Buren vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Girls
Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 53
Can. McKinley 71, Solon 70, OT
Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 38
Cle. St. Joseph 52, Medina Highland 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, N. Can. Hoover 48
Eastlake North 65, Mentor 52
Granville Christian 50, Horizon Science 12
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Delphos St. John’s 31
Heath 53, Genoa Christian 31
Houston 42, Bradford 27
Lancaster 55, Athens 37
Lockland 30, Cin. N. College Hill 7
Metamora Evergreen 42, Tol. Maumee Valley 38
Milan Edison 56, Sandusky St. Mary 15
Mogadore 60, Akr. Buchtel 23
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Bucyrus Wynford 48
Piketon 44, Williamsport Westfall 23
Russia 59, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Shaker Hts. 53
Shelby 53, Mansfield Sr. 47
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 32
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum
Proctorville Fairland 78, New Concord John Glenn 47
Journey to the Tourney
Cin. Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49
Lebanon 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52
Mason 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17
Pickerington Cent. 46, Kettering Alter 34
Comments / 0