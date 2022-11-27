ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Nov. 26

By Mike Purdy
The Lima News
 5 days ago

Boys

Ada 44, Ft. Jennings 41

Akr. Buchtel 77, Huber Hts. Wayne 67

Anna 58, New Knoxville 22

Arcanum 56, Greenville 38

Arlington 62, Kalida 54, OT

Attica Seneca E. 90, Lakeside Danbury 79

Bellevue 54, Castalia Margaretta 40

Berea-Midpark 84, N. Royalton 80

Bradford 89, Legacy Christian 53

Bucyrus Wynford 70, Monroeville 66

Caldwell 72, Stewart Federal Hocking 66

Casstown Miami E. 58, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Williamsport Westfall 36

Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cols. Africentric 60

Cols. Centennial 60, Whitehall-Yearling 58

Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Westerville Cent. 53

Convoy Crestview 63, Miller City 43

Cory-Rawson 58, Fremont St. Joseph 55

Day. Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood-Madison 58

Day. Dunbar 63, Cols. Northland 57

Defiance 48, Napoleon 34

Defiance Tinora 52, Bryan 38

Ft. Recovery 47, S. Adams, Ind. 14

Geneva 63, Conneaut 41

Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

Granville Christian 72, Horizon Science 70

Grove City 68, Youngs. Chaney High School 48

Groveport-Madison 62, Independence 43

Hamilton 51, Hamilton Badin 41

Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Rockford Parkway 48

Kettering Alter 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Lewistown Indian Lake 83, Tipp City Bethel 66

Lisbon David Anderson 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45

Mansfield Christian 64, Bucyrus 28

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Crestline 26

Oberlin Firelands 47, Vermilion 27

Pandora-Gilboa 65, Defiance Ayersville 45

Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Paulding 53, Bluffton 51

Pettisville 42, Gorham Fayette 33

Pickerington N. 66, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Maple Hts. 59

South 56, New Albany 47

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Edon 32

Versailles 66, Celina 39

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Yellow Springs 44

Wauseon 67, Archbold 58

Wellington 75, New London 39

Zanesville Maysville 75, Hebron Lakewood 40

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum

Proctorville Fairland 41, McConnelsville Morgan 38

Ohio Valley Shootout

Brownsburg, Ind. 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 45

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41

Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60

Rebounders Classic at Newark

Championship

Newark 55, Perrysburg 48

Consolation

Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Beavercreek 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akr. Hoban vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.

Antwerp vs. Holgate, ppd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Elder, ppd.

Coldwater vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.

Newark Cath. vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ppd.

Van Buren vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Girls

Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 53

Can. McKinley 71, Solon 70, OT

Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 38

Cle. St. Joseph 52, Medina Highland 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, N. Can. Hoover 48

Eastlake North 65, Mentor 52

Granville Christian 50, Horizon Science 12

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Delphos St. John’s 31

Heath 53, Genoa Christian 31

Houston 42, Bradford 27

Lancaster 55, Athens 37

Lockland 30, Cin. N. College Hill 7

Metamora Evergreen 42, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Milan Edison 56, Sandusky St. Mary 15

Mogadore 60, Akr. Buchtel 23

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Bucyrus Wynford 48

Piketon 44, Williamsport Westfall 23

Russia 59, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 72, Shaker Hts. 53

Shelby 53, Mansfield Sr. 47

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 32

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum

Proctorville Fairland 78, New Concord John Glenn 47

Journey to the Tourney

Cin. Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49

Lebanon 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52

Mason 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17

Pickerington Cent. 46, Kettering Alter 34

