Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto Plus’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:

02-15-21-24-25-30

(two, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Uber Freight and Aurora Expand Pilot to Autonomously Haul Goods for 2022 Holiday Season

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Uber Freight, a leading logistics platform and partner for shippers and carriers, and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, have announced the expansion of their autonomous pilot with a new commercial lane between Fort Worth and El Paso. The 600-mile lane across Texas launched in October and is supporting Uber Freight customers as they prepare for the 2022 holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005065/en/ Aurora and Uber Freight aim to unlock autonomous truck capacity for carriers with Aurora Horizon, which will be deployed in the coming years and serve carriers across the Uber Freight platform. Photo: Aurora.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Denver

Denver man Jerome Bravo pleads guilty to 10 armed bank robberies

A Denver man has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection to a series of bank robberies last year. Jerome Bravo, 39, made the plea in an agreement with federal prosecutors.  According to the FBI, Bravo robbed 10 banks in Denver, Aurora and Arvada between Jan. 6, 20201 and March 31, 2021. In the Jan. 6 robbery, he had a handgun, pointed it at the teller and said, "Don't move, I'm going to shoot you." After taking money from the drawer, he jumped back over...
DENVER, CO
To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to ... Massachusetts? Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser. They mark the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterms and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. Biden was set to join a phone bank run by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers helping Warnock’s campaign, before appearing at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign over Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,500 coming to Colorado residents

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave. Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. His attorney, Sean Brennan, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Police went to a Lincoln residence Wednesday afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Denver

Police identify handcuffed suspect who shot Denver officer

Police say 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman is the person who shot and wounded a Denver police officer Monday night at the Denver Downtown Detention Center just before he was to be booked in jail for suspected car theft.The officer was shot in the neck, but police tell CBS News Colorado he was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and is "continuing to recover at home."Police returned fire on Cheeseman, and a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department says he remains in the hospital in critical condition.During a press conference, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that at about 9 p.m. police spotted...
DENVER, CO
