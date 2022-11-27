ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesmokies.com

Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe offers pancakes, a side of singing hens

The screen behind Feather Locklear, Tanya Clucker, Oprah Henfrey and Elvis Preslay turned blue and giant animated white snowflakes began to fall. “Oh,” I thought on an early November morning at Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. “They’re about to sing a Christmas carol.”. Friends, I...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTHR

'Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas' premieres Thursday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas. The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock. The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. Man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees.  “We probably […]
POWELL, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge TN

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Local Goat - New American Restaurant is a family-friendly restaurant specializing in sustainable, locally sourced food and craft cocktails. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes, including gourmet burgers, hearty chops, and various salads. They also offer a full bar with craft cocktails and a wide selection of local beers. In addition to its gourmet burgers, Local Goat has many savory entrees, including their fall-off-the-bone ribs. The fried green tomatoes are cornmeal-battered and served with bacon jam. Guests can also order a White Chocolate Bread Pudding for dessert. 2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Sweetwater Hospital’s ER open after generator malfunction

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — The emergency room at Sweetwater Hospital after it was shut down temporarily because of a generator that caught fire Wednesday. According to Monroe County EMA director Chad Leming, the malfunctioning generator was releasing smoke into the hospital. It also caught fire, but Leming said it was put out quickly. This incident […]
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy